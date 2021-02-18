Walmart Reports Record Q4 and FY21 Revenue



Annual revenue of nearly $560 billion resulted in $35 billion of growth; $40 billion of growth in constant currency.2 Q4 FY21 GAAP EPS of ($0.74); Adjusted EPS2 of $1.39. Decision to repay property tax relief in the U.K. lowered GAAP EPS and Adjusted EPS by $0.07; COVID-related costs were $1.1 billion in Q4. Walmart continues to build the next generation business model, investing in automation to fuel future sales and earnings growth. FY22 capital investments are expected to be nearly $14 billion to build supply chain capacity and automation to stay ahead of demand, improve the customer experience and increase productivity.

 

 

Q4 FY21 Earnings at a Glance

Q4 FY21 Earnings Highlights

 

