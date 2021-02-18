Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $2.20 per Share, Marking 48th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 18, 2021 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2022 of $2.20 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.16 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2022 annual dividend of $2.20 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.55 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:

Record Dates Payable Dates March 19, 2021 April 5, 2021 May 7, 2021 June 1, 2021 Aug. 13, 2021 Sept. 7, 2021 Dec. 10, 2021 Jan. 3, 2022

“We’re proud of our track record of returning meaningful cash to shareholders and are pleased to be increasing our annual dividend for the 48th consecutive year,” said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

