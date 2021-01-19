Walmart and Western Union Enter Agreement to Offer Western Union Money Transfers at Walmart

Services to begin rolling out in the Spring of 2021 enabling U.S. customers to send money locally and globally

DENVER, Colo. and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 19, 2021 — Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest retailer, and Western Union (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced a new agreement that will, for the first time, enable Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations across the U.S. bringing greater choice and value to millions of customers. The services will include domestic and international money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Services will be offered at more than 4,700 Walmart stores with a rollout planned to begin in the spring of 2021.

Through Western Union’s global cross-border, cross-currency platform reaching 200 countries and territories worldwide, Walmart customers will have the ability to move money to family and loved ones almost anywhere across the world. Customers will have the option of their money transfers being paid out in minutes across more than 550,000 retail locations or into billions of bank accounts, wallets or cards. Millions of Americans rely on Walmart’s transparent, Every Day Low Price strategy to help customers conduct essential financial activities through a marketplace offering. With the addition of Western Union, Walmart customers will be presented with more choice, convenience and access than ever before.

“Walmart is much more than a place where customers shop. To millions, it’s also a place they trust for their financial needs as well,” Wilbert Noronha, vice president of financial services at Walmart, said. “We’re thrilled to soon begin offering Western Union money transfer services at Walmart locations nationwide and, together, continue connecting family and friends worldwide through Western Union’s global money movement platform.”

Jean Claude Farah, president, global network at Western Union, said, "We are excited to work together with the world's largest retailer, Walmart, and bring the best of our money movement and payments service capabilities to even more customers in the U.S. and worldwide.”

Farah added, "Together with Walmart, we have a shared purpose of supporting our customers who rely on us to send money to make everyday purchases including essentials like health care and groceries. In an age when speed, security, convenience and trust mean everything, we are offering customers greater ease, reliability, access and confidence with every transaction.”

For more than 20 years, Walmart has worked to provide the financial services their customers need through the providers they want, all at transparent prices. Since 2014, Walmart has also saved customers more than $1.5 billion across its marketplace financial services offerings.

The collaboration between Walmart and Western Union continues the two companies’ long-standing commitment to provide value and further financial inclusion for customers.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. The company’s omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of September 30, 2020, the Western Union network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, the fastest-growing channel in 2019, is available in over 75 countries, plus additional territories, to move money worldwide. Western Union moves money for better with our global reach, connecting family, friends, and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

