Walmart to Host Virtual Investment Community Meeting and Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results on Feb. 18, 2021

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 14, 2021 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced its executive team will host a virtual meeting with the Investment Community on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. The meeting will start at 7 a.m. CST and Walmart’s executive management team will discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results for fiscal year 2021 and provide an update on its strategic priorities. Executive presentations will be followed by a question and answer session.

The video event will be webcast live and accessible on the company’s corporate website by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the 2021 Investment Community Meeting event. A replay and transcript of the webcast will also be archived and available beginning at approximately 4 p.m. CST on Feb. 18.

At approximately 6 a.m. CST on Feb. 18, the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results and related materials.

