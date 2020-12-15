There’s Still Time to Sleigh the Holidays with Walmart’s Curbside Pickup and Delivery Options

Dec. 15, 2020

By Scott McCall, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

As we enter the final stretch of what has been a holiday shopping season unlike any other, Walmart is making it easier and more convenient for customers to shop, save and get top gifts and groceries fast and in time for the holidays.

For all the last minute gift-givers still looking to cross names off their lists, we’re offering customers amazing savings on top of our everyday low prices, including Rollbacks on more than 400 additional items across apparel, electronics, toys and home.

Speaking of lists, we have one, too, and it’s all about serving our customers this year. With great gifts and popular brands still available at incredibly low prices, we continue to see customers taking advantage of our convenient pickup and delivery options for eligible items and a $35 order minimum, including:

Contactless Curbside Pickup and Delivery



We’ve added thousands more items

Pickup and Delivery: Slots are available to book through Dec. 24, pending availability*. Customers should use the Walmart app to check for local store availability.

Express Delivery: Order by 1 pm local time through Dec. 24 for delivery in two hours or less, pending availability*.

More Online Delivery Options



Free Two-Day Delivery: Order eligible items until Dec. 19 at 2 pm local time.

Free NextDay Delivery: Order eligible items until Dec. 21 at 2 pm local time.

In-store Pickup: Order by Dec. 23 at 4 pm local time for in-store pickup on Dec. 24.

As you can see, no matter how customers plan to tackle last-minute gift shopping this holiday season, we’re proud they can count on Walmart to get incredible deals on the best gifts – and under their trees in time for the holiday. Wishing you all a very happy holiday, from our family to yours.