A Reinvented Black Friday for Customers and Associates

Nov. 27, 2020

By Scott McCall, Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

This year has certainly been unlike any other. We’ve been adapting all year long as customers have shopped differently during the pandemic, and a few months back we made some big decisions about this holiday season, including closing on Thanksgiving as a way to say thank you to our associates.

We’re especially proud of how we reinvented our Black Friday savings event to deliver the incredible products and prices customers expect from us while meeting the unique needs of 2020. Our focus was on two key priorities: the safety of our customers and associates and meeting our customers where they are shopping more often – online.

By holding events over multiple days, moving the most sought-after items to online only and creating a socially-distanced in-store experience, we were able to help protect the health and safety of our associates and customers while giving customers the opportunity to get the gifts they wanted at great Black Friday prices.

Millions of customers crossed plenty of gifts off their Christmas lists by shopping our Black Friday Deals for Days events. Our most popular deals included this year’s new gaming consoles, wireless headphones, home appliances like the Keurig K-Compact and Anker Edufy Robotic Vacuum and the jaw-dropping prices on our highly customer-rated line of onn. brand televisions led by the 4K 65” model.

We’re looking forward to giving our customers the next gift of great deals with our Cyber Monday event starting in just a few days. And, of course, customers can continue to save more all season long, right up until Christmas Day, with our everyday low prices and special Rollbacks on top gifts.

It’s been a busy month, and the savings we delivered for our customers wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing associates. A big thank you to all our store associates, our distribution and fulfillment center associates, our technologists, our Merchandising team and the many, many others who made sure our customers found what they needed during our Black Friday Deals for Days events.

Have a great holiday season!

