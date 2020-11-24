Walmart.com Aims to Take the Worry Out of Gift Shopping This Holiday Season

Nov. 24, 2020

The holidays are upon us, and amidst all of the things 2020 has given us to worry about, there is a familiar source of (mild) anxiety lurking around the corner – trying to find the perfect gifts for everyone.

Customers are gift shopping earlier than ever this year, with 87% of Walmart customers planning to seek out deals earlier to better prepare for the holiday season. Luckily, Walmart.com has added new features to make online shopping easier for gift givers including new categories in the Gift Finder tool, new ways to inform customers which items can be sent as a gift and a new eGift Card feature in the Walmart app.

Gift Finder to the rescue

Last year, we created a Gift Finder tool to help customers discover the best gifts. But the items customers plan to buy this year seem to be changing, so we’ve added new filters to reflect lifestyles in this “new normal.” For example, we’ve added categories like Nostalgia & Retro that take you to the land of days gone by, Gift Sets for those who prefer ready-to-gift sets at incredible value and Gift Cards and e-Gifts including endless gift card options in categories like food, entertainment and apparel that can either be sent in the mail or digitally.

And we can’t forget categories added last year that are even more relevant now based on customer shopping trends, like Pet Gifts for all the new pets that have entered homes since the pandemic started, Arts & Crafts gifts to keep kids entertained around the house and Games, Books & Movies for family game and movie nights.

Don’t ruin the surprise

Just like any year, one main concern when sending a gift online is making sure the recipient knows who it’s from. Thankfully, Walmart.com lets customers mark an item as a gift, so they can keep the secret until it arrives. Electing to send an item as a gift hides the price from the recipient, ensures it’s enclosed in a Walmart box (to keep the contents a surprise) and emails a customizable gift message in a digital gift receipt to the recipient.

New this year, Walmart.com is making it easy to know which items can be sent as gifts by labeling them with a “gift eligible” icon , not just on the checkout page, but in search results as well as on item pages. We’ve even added a new gift eligible filter, so customers can easily shop for items that can be sent as gifts.

Sort items by gift eligibility. Sort items by gift eligibility.

Select a product that’s gift eligible by locating the blue and yellow gift box icon. Select a product that’s gift eligible by locating the blue and yellow gift box icon.

Add the item to your cart. Add the item to your cart.

In the cart, check the box labeled “My order is a gift.” In the cart, check the box labeled “My order is a gift.”

Review what sending the product as a gift means and enter your recipient’s email address, who it’s from and a personalized message. Review what sending the product as a gift means and enter your recipient’s email address, who it’s from and a personalized message.

Also new this year, customers can see if a package is shipped in the manufacturer’s original box. So, if a customer wants to keep their child’s first bicycle a surprise, but it normally ships in the manufacturer’s box, they can make arrangements to pick it up at a Walmart store or have it shipped to another person’s house, instead.

Gift cards made easy

While these new enhancements will help customers discover and send physical gifts, we’ve built one last feature to help send gifts that always tops the lists – gift cards. This year, we’ve added Walmart eGift Cards to the Walmart app, making the app the easiest way to send a Walmart gift card to family and friends. Gift givers simply select the gift card design, the amount, write a message, add the recipient’s information and hit send. It’s that easy!

All these added options to filter, find and send holiday gifts on Walmart.com should take at least some of the anxiety out of shopping this year.

