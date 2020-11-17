Walmart is Ready for Holiday Pickup and Delivery Orders with More than Double the Personal Shoppers than Last Year

Nov. 17, 2020

By Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Customer Product, Walmart

This holiday, more than ever, we know how important it will be for customers to use time saving services like pickup and delivery – and we’re prepared to serve them with more than double the number of personal shoppers versus last year. This means customers can rest easy knowing we have over 157,000 friendly and knowledgeable associates ready to fill grocery orders for all the big meals, as well as pick holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for all.

It makes me proud to think six years ago we started with only a few hundred personal shoppers, and today, they’re crucial to providing services like pickup and delivery that our customers have come to see as essential. Our stores have really focused on convenience over the last few years, and that’s allowed us to quickly shift to the changing needs of our customers.

Today, customers can choose no-contact pickup and delivery options that work best for their busy schedules. And unlike other services, there is no markup on items – an item is priced the same as it is on the shelf.



Pickup : Free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location that’s most convenient for them. We’ll load their order right into their car.

: Free curbside pickup that lets customers reserve the time and pickup location that’s most convenient for them. We’ll load their order right into their car. Delivery : Orders from our store to a customer’s door with a per delivery fee of $7.95 or $9.95.

: Orders from our store to a customer’s door with a per delivery fee of $7.95 or $9.95. Express Delivery : Speedy delivery in two-hours or less. The service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge.

: Speedy delivery in two-hours or less. The service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Free Unlimited Delivery with Walmart+: Bye, per-delivery fee! Get unlimited deliveries for a monthly or yearly fee with a Walmart+ membership. It pays for itself in just two deliveries a month.

Given customers’ lives were busier even before COVID-19, roles like the personal shopper will continue to be important parts of our business. We’re excited about the work they’re doing and the service they’ll provide to our customers, now and into the future.

