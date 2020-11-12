Walmart Launches New Pet Care Services, Continues to Expand Full Suite of Pet Offerings

Leading Pet Retailer Brings Customers Affordable Pet Insurance, Pet Sitting and Dog Walking Services

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Nov. 12, 2020 – Walmart understands pets aren’t just pets. They’re family. That’s why today, Walmart is announcing its continued expansion of its full suite of Pet offerings with the launch of Walmart Pet Care – a full-service, omnichannel pet care offering that makes holistic care easy, simple and affordable for the 90 million pet owners who shop at Walmart. The retailer is leveraging industry-leading providers to bring customers trusted pet care programs in one place, including Walmart Pet Insurance and convenient pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.

“We’re on a mission to help families live better – and that goes for pets, too,” Melody Richard, merchandising vice president, Pets, said. “Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic, and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customers. As the most shopped omnichannel retailer for pet products, our new pet care services and support offer our customers trusted, convenient services that provide the exceptional care their pets deserve.”

As every pet parent’s trusted companion, Walmart offers Walmart Pet Insurance, an accessible insurance solution in the same place customers buy their pet food and fill their pet’s prescriptions. In collaboration with Petplan, North America's most comprehensive injury and illness pet insurance provider for cats and dogs, Walmart customers can save up to 10% on their policies and can sign up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions. Walmart Pet Insurance also makes it easy for customers to file claims and schedule appointments through Petplan’s digital service. Each policy also includes access to $1,000 worth of online virtual vet appointments at no additional charge.

Walmart Pet Care will also include new pet sitting and dog walking services through Rover, an easy-to-use website and app that provides access to trusted neighborhood care. Through Rover, pet parents can quickly and easily book pet sitters and dog walkers from over 300,000 providers in their communities across the country. Walmart is working with Rover to provide customers with convenient pet sitters and dog walkers that match each pet, lifestyle and budget. As a perk for pet owners who book services through Rover, Walmart customers will receive a $20 Walmart gift card for their first completed service and another $20 Walmart gift card if they complete their fifth services within six months.

Walmart Pet Care includes Walmart PetRx, in-store and online pharmacy services introduced by Walmart in 2019, that give customers the opportunity to fill pet prescriptions at prices significantly below competitors. Walmart Pet Care is just one of the recent investments the retailer has made in the Pet category, joining its growing assortment of over 1,800 premium and specialty pet products and the expansion of in-store vet clinics that offer Walmart customers quality pet care, conveniently where they shop.

For more information on Walmart Pet Care, visit Walmart.com/PetCare.

