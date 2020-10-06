The Right Plan for the Right Person: Introducing Walmart Insurance Services

Oct. 6, 2020

By Lori Flees, SVP and COO, Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness

Health care can be complicated. But we think quality health care should be within reach of everyone, and pricing should be transparent and affordable. Our money-saving $4 generic prescription program and, more recently, Walmart Health locations are helping customers save money and live healthier. Similarly, our Healthcare Begins Here program has helped customers navigate the very complex health insurance system for years.

We’re building on our commitment of offering quality health services at low, transparent prices by launching Walmart Insurance Services, LLC, a licensed insurance brokerage, which will assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process. Walmart Insurance Services will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

According to David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services, only one in 10 Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a plan that saves them the most on out-of-pocket spending.1

“We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget and lifestyle,” Sullivan said. “And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey. Helping customers select the right Medicare insurance plan to meet their needs aligns with Walmart’s mission of helping people save money and live better.”

At launch, Walmart Insurance Services will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans) offered by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield. More carriers may be added in the future. We are licensed in all 50 states, plus Washington D.C., and we have built a team of licensed insurance agents who can help people find the right insurance plan for them.

I’m proud of our team for bringing this business to customers in time for this year’s AEP. They have proven, yet again, our commitment to make quality, affordable care simple and accessible for our customers.

You can find out more about Walmart Insurance Services and your Medicare options by visiting www.walmartinsurance.com.

1 Drug Coverage Savings for Medicare Beneficiaries, eHealth, August 2020. https://news.ehealthinsurance.com/_ir/68/20207/eHealth_Report_Drug_Coverage_Savings_for_Medicare_August_2020.pdf

