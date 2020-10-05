Walmart and EVERFI Offer Free Online Prescription Safety and Mental Wellness Resource

Oct. 5, 2020

Walmart marked the start of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month with the launch of a new website that is an interactive learning solution with access to prescription drug safety and mental health resources. Safe & Well is free to anyone through Walmart’s relationship with leading social-impact education innovator EVERFI, Inc.

Prescription drug misuse and mental health challenges have been exacerbated in recent months as the COVID-19 crisis has increased stress and social isolation. A recent CDC survey found nearly 31% of respondents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 13% said they had started or increased substance use “to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.” Walmart’s new wellness resource provides associates, patients, caregivers and community members with necessary information to better understand the risks of prescription medication misuse and the connections to mental health.

“We are seeing people struggle with unprecedented levels of personal stress and restricted access to support networks in communities across the country as a result of the pandemic, which can ultimately compromise health and many other important aspects of people’s lives. Our hope is that the new Safe & Well tool will be an accessible and valuable source of information for people at risk of prescription drug misuse and those who care about them,” Dr. Thomas Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, said.

Safe & Well uses videos, interactive scenarios and self-guided activities covering topics like:



Reading and understanding a prescription bottle label and medication guide

Responsible use, storage and disposal of prescription medication

Recognizing opioid misuse and opioid use disorder

Mental health awareness

Strategies for seeking support for a mental health challenge

Coping techniques

The new mobile-friendly resource provides users with the exact information they need at the time they need it by extracting the most useful information out of the vast available.

Safe & Well can be found by visiting https://walmart.everfi-next.net.