Reimagining Store Design to Help Customers Better Navigate the Omni-Shopping Experience

Sept. 30, 2020

By Janey Whiteside, EVP and Chief Customer Officer, Walmart

Walmart has been on a transformational journey for several years now, reimagining ways to create seamless omni-shopping experiences that save our customers time and inspire them whether in-store, online or via mobile.

Today, our imagination becomes a reality as we unveil a completely new look and feel focusing on a digitally enabled shopping experience. Developed through a customer-centric lens, the design creates an elevated experience that appeals to shoppers through a sleek design aesthetic, a layout that spotlights products and an end-to-end digital navigation that guides customers throughout their journeys.

Seamless Shopping Final Video

Additional design elements and digital experiences include:

Omni-Shopping Spark & Optimized Entrance: We’ve updated the Walmart signage on the exterior and interior of stores to reflect the Walmart app icon, creating an instant omni-shopping experience in the customer’s mind. As customers enter the store, they are greeted with clean, colorful iconography and a store directory that encourages them to download and use the Walmart app while they shop.

Throughout the store, bold, dimensional typeface (e.g. SEAFOOD, BEEF and DAIRY) directs customers to the exact section they are looking for, while aisles are marked with letter and number combinations to guide customers from phone to product.

By creating a system that acknowledges our app navigation from beginning to end, we create an optimized omni experience for both customers and associates.

Airport Inspiration & Product Spotlight: We were inspired by airport wayfinding systems as best-in-class examples of how to direct large groups of people. We developed simple yet thoughtful designs to replicate these navigation efficiencies, which will help us move customers through the store more quickly.

We also optimized product layout, bringing greater visibility to key items throughout the store, including dedicated in-store sections for electronics, toys, baby products and more.

Contactless Checkout & Payment: Stores will include self-checkout kiosks as well as contactless payment solutions, including Walmart Pay, to limit contact between associates and customers. Select locations will also have Scan & Go to help customers manage their checkout directly.

We’re always listening to our customers and innovating our in-store, online and mobile experiences to meet and exceed their expectations. We want their time with us to be enjoyable, and we’re working hard to create ways for them easily toggle between shopping channels – or use them together.

We’ve tested the new concept in select stores and are excited by the initial feedback from customers and associates. We’ll be rolling it out to more stores this fall and will continue to get customer and associate feedback and evolve the design accordingly. By the end of this fiscal year, the experience will be in nearly 200 Supercenters as well as in select Health Centers and Neighborhood Markets, reaching close to 1,000 stores by next fiscal year.

