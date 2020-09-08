Convenient Flu Shots Available at Walmart Stores Nationwide

Flu shots are now available at Walmart’s 4,700+ pharmacies with new features and safety precautions for COVID-19.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 8, 2020 — Walmart is helping customers and associates live better, healthier lives by making it easier than ever to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu.

New this year, the retailer is launching a digital scheduler, so customers can book an appointment for a flu shot at any one of Walmart’s 4,700+ pharmacies for a fast and efficient visit. Additionally, Walmart stores nationwide will host in-store events offering customers convenient flu shots, while following COVID-19 safety precautions.

Also new this year, Walmart is making sure its 1.5 million associates have access to flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of their insurance status, so the country’s largest workforce can stay healthy and continue to serve communities throughout flu season. Flu shots are now available at the retailer’s 4,700+ pharmacies nationwide.

“Flu shots are more important than ever in light of COVID-19. With our health care system facing the strain of the pandemic on top of the annual flu season, getting a flu shot can help lessen the burden on the health care industry while also protecting against at least one of the viruses affecting our well-being,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “We’re all anxiously awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine, but by getting a flu shot now, we can do our ‘immunity service’ to help keep our communities safe and healthy this fall.”

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by our pharmacy staff with no out-of-pocket costs from most major insurance plans. Walmart now has a variety of initiatives in place to make it easy for customers and associates to get safely vaccinated while following COVID-19 protocols, including:



Flu shot events: Walmart stores will host convenient, in-store events on Tuesday mornings and Thursday afternoons to encourage customers to get their flu shots during their regularly scheduled shopping trips (check with your local pharmacy on exact times). These events start on Thursday, Sept. 10 and will make it quick and easy for customers to get flu shots. In addition, on Saturday, Sept. 26, Walmart will host a flu shot Wellness Day from 10am to 2pm. For more information, visit Walmart.com/Flu

Digital appointment scheduler: Knowing many people are limiting time away from home during the pandemic, Walmart is launching a digital scheduler that reserves flu shot appointments directly via the Walmart mobile app

Special pharmacy hours and safety precautions: Walmart is working closely with national and local public health officials, as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to help customers and associates stay safe during the pandemic. Stores nationwide have enacted safety precautions including a mask mandate, single-direction aisles to promote social distancing in-stores and health screenings for pharmacists and associates. Additionally, Walmart is offering a special pharmacy hour for seniors and at-risk customers from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday mornings with flu shots available during this timeframe.

Associate flu shots: Walmart’s 1.5 million U.S. associates will have access to flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs this year, regardless of their tenure with the company or insurance status. Making flu shots accessible is just one of the ways Walmart is supporting associates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which also include an emergency leave policy and special cash bonuses.

“We are so proud of our associates for their incredible work serving communities throughout the pandemic, and we are proud to provide access to flu shots with no out-of-pocket costs for them to help everyone stays safe and healthy this flu season,” Van Gilder said. “Walmart associates are being encouraged to do their ‘immunity service’ by getting flu shots, and we hope our neighbors will join us to protect our communities as well.”

Walmart is a center of well-being for the communities it serves and is committed to help make sure families have affordable wellness resources to stay safe and healthy this flu season. In addition to flu shots, Walmart offers everyday low prices on fresh immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits or bell peppers, over-the-counter medications to stock customers’ medicine cabinets and household essentials like cleaning supplies and tissues. To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com/wellnesshub.

