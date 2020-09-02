Walmart to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference and Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 2, 2020 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart Inc., will participate in a discussion at the Barclays 2020 Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 12:40 p.m. EDT. He will also participate in a discussion at the Goldman Sachs 27th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. EDT. Both sessions will be webcast live through the “Events” link at www.stock.walmart.com.

Transcripts of these sessions will be available after the events and will be archived on the company’s website.

