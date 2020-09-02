Don’t Worry, Baby: For National Baby Safety Month, Walmart Launches Resources for Parents

Sept. 2, 2020
By Lauren Uppington, Vice President, Omni Merchandising Baby Hardlines, Walmart
Welcoming a new baby is an exciting time, but new parents know it can often be stressful. And in our current environment, parents have a whole host of new concerns when it comes to welcoming a little one. That’s why there is no better time for families, and for Walmart, to focus on baby safety. This month, Walmart is launching some new resources for parents to help ensure that baby safety is easy, accessible and affordable, through all ages and stages.
Over the last few years, we’ve made investments to establish Walmart as a destination for new parents, providing everything parents need for their babies, from expanding our assortment of trusted brands to launching a new online shopping experience and registry. Customers have loved the trusted brands at great prices and the easy registry experience. In addition to items to help babies sleep, travel and play safely, we are looking for new ways to bring ease and support to growing families.
With many families choosing to stay home more, it’s not surprising parents can feel a bit lost or isolated. In the past, parents might have been able to take advantage of new parent support groups and get hands-on help from grandparents or experienced daycare providers. Unfortunately, in our current health environment, those options are not available in the same way. We feel it’s important to make sure new parents have some resources when it comes to caring for their baby, resources they can access from the comfort of their own homes.
Here are some of the enhanced offerings:
New Baby Safety Site Experience
We know that baby safety is a priority year-round and that each stage of baby’s life brings different questions and considerations. In partnership with Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), we launched a new Baby Safety Guide on Walmart.com. The comprehensive guide will be updated year-round and includes baby safety tips for parents at home and on the go, including instructional content on car seat safety, safe sleeping, babyproofing by room and more. We know parents will appreciate being able to get answers from a trusted source without leaving their homes.
New Online and In-Store Baby Feeding Resources
Feeding is a critical part of every stage of a baby's life, but many moms struggle in this area. Walmart has recently launched several programs to help make feeding time safe, easy and more comfortable.
We’ve entered an exciting partnership with Mamava to bring nursing stations into 100 stores nationwide by the end of 2020. We are proud to offer moms private, safe and comfortable spaces to be able to feed their babies.
In addition, Walmart offers a free breast pump program, where customers can easily shop for and select breast pumps that are covered through their insurance plans and have them conveniently delivered right to their doors.
Lastly, we’re launching our Baby Feeding Guide, which covers everything from establishing a milk supply and nursing must-haves to lactation consulting and transitioning to formula.
The feeding journey can be complex, but Walmart is committed to being there for parents every step of the way.
Additional Savings on Top Baby Safety Products Throughout September
We’ve worked hard to grow our baby assortment to offer the premium brands parents want and trust. Throughout the month, in addition to our everyday low prices, customers will find Rollbacks on items to help baby sleep, travel and play safely. Affordable access to quality products is important to us because we believe every baby deserves the best possible start in life.
-
Baby Delight Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet & Bedside SleeperBaby Delight Beside Me Dreamer Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper
-
Baby Relax Mikayla Swivel Gliding Recliner, Gray LinenBaby Relax Mikayla Swivel Gliding Recliner, Gray Linen
-
Baby Trend Deluxe II Nursery Center Playard, HavenwoodBaby Trend Deluxe II Nursery Center Playard, Havenwood
-
Baby Trend Hybrid Plus 3-in-1 Booster Car Seat, BermudaBaby Trend Hybrid Plus 3-in-1 Booster Car Seat, Bermuda
-
Baby Trend Sit N Stand Double StrollerBaby Trend Sit N Stand Double Stroller
-
Evenflo EveryKid 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - LivingstonEvenflo EveryKid 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - Livingston
-
Graco DuetSoothe Baby Swing and Rocker, WinsletGraco DuetSoothe Baby Swing and Rocker, Winslet
-
Graco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard with Bassinet, TwisterGraco Pack 'n Play On the Go Playard with Bassinet, Twister
-
Graco TableFit High Chair, RittenhouseGraco TableFit High Chair, Rittenhouse
-
Graco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Car Seat, LelandGraco TrioGrow SnugLock 3-in-1 Car Seat, Leland
-
Infantino Carry On Multi-pocket CarrierInfantino Carry On Multi-pocket Carrier
-
Kali 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer, GrayKali 4-in-1 Convertible Crib and Changer, Gray
-
Nick Jr. PAW Patrol 5-Piece Toddler Bedroom Set by Delta Children - Includes Toddler Bed, Table & Ottoman Set, Multi-Bin Toy OrganizerNick Jr. PAW Patrol 5-Piece Toddler Bedroom Set by Delta Children - Includes Toddler Bed, Table & Ottoman Set, Multi-Bin Toy Organizer
-
Owlet Smart Sock Baby MonitorOwlet Smart Sock Baby Monitor
-
Regalo 192-Inch Super Wide Adjustable Baby Gate and Play Yard, 4-In-1, Includes 4 Pack of Wall MountsRegalo 192-Inch Super Wide Adjustable Baby Gate and Play Yard, 4-In-1, Includes 4 Pack of Wall Mounts
-
Safety 1st Grow and Go Sprint 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Silver LakeSafety 1st Grow and Go Sprint 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, Silver Lake
-
Sealy Ortho Rest Crib and Toddler Mattress, NeutralSealy Ortho Rest Crib and Toddler Mattress, Neutral
There are so many unknowns when it comes to welcoming a little one. Perhaps now more than ever, parents’ top concern is keeping their baby safe and healthy, and we want to be there to help them do just that.