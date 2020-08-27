Walmart Statement Regarding Discussions with Microsoft About TikTok

Aug. 27, 2020

Walmart Inc. issued a public statement regarding discussions with Microsoft involving ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok service in the United States:

The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok U.S. in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators.