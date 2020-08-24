Walmart Hosts First-Ever Free Online Wellness Event with Resources on Nutritional, Heart and Mental Health

The three-day event will feature insight from singer Patti LaBelle, cardiologist Dr. Juan Rivera and psychiatry expert Dr. Christine Crawford.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 24, 2020 — Walmart is helping customers save money by living better – and healthier – lives from the comfort of their homes. As social distancing measures keep more Americans home, the retailer is making healthcare resources accessible for all with Walmart Wellness Live, a free online wellness event. This marks the first time Walmart is hosting a healthcare forum online, as Walmart Wellness Days and other in-store activities are limited during the pandemic.

Walmart Wellness Live, taking place Friday, Aug. 28 – Sunday, Aug. 30, will showcase simple but effective steps consumers can take to improve their nutritional, heart and mental health.



Friday, August 28 – Nutritional Health: This session will feature singer Patti LaBelle, as she shares her personal journey with diabetes with an emphasis on how to manage symptoms through diet and exercise. This session will help customers understand diabetes issues, whether they are at risk or living with type 2 diabetes.

Saturday, August 29 – Heart Health: Customers will hear from cardiologist and Univision Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera

Sunday, August 30 – Mental Health: The final day of Walmart Wellness Live will feature Dr. Christine Crawford, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, as she discusses how to talk to family members about mental health needs. Dr. Crawford will also share why it’s important for customers to be transparent and ask for help when needed as well as an overview of how to understand, manage and treat anxiety.

“We are worried about a secondary health crisis, as many people put off routine medical care while they social distance during the pandemic. But there are simple, preventive measures that can help manage many of these health issues,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “Our goal is to empower every American to take small steps to maximize their health from home, whether it’s a simple ingredient swap, new exercise or tools to understand how to focus on health as a family.”

Millions of Americans already partner with Walmart on their health needs, including customers at more than 4,700 retail pharmacies nationwide. These pharmacies provide customers with prescriptions, health screenings and immunizations. Walmart continues to be a center of well-being for its customers by also providing access to affordable, healthy foods and wellness products. Quarterly Walmart Wellness days have conducted more than 4.4 million free health screenings for customers since 2014.

To see an interview with Katie Couric and Dr. Tom Van Gilder as well as more information and the full Walmart Wellness Live schedule please visit http://Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

