Walmart Health Expands to Florida, Bringing Affordable and Accessible Care to Local Communities

July 22, 2020

By Sean Slovenski, SVP and President, Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Walmart is on a mission to bring affordable, accessible healthcare to the communities we serve. Today, we’re proud to announce that families in Florida will soon have access to this care when we expand Walmart Health into the state next year.

Walmart Health offers low, transparent pricing for key healthcare services, regardless of insurance status. This is especially important for communities that lack access to affordable healthcare, which we know is an unfortunate reality for so many right now.

The combined crises of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and subsequent loss of health insurance for millions of Americans have reinforced the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system. At Walmart, we understand that this means our customers need us now, more than ever. We don’t take this responsibility lightly and are committed to helping our customers save money while living better – and healthier.

We recognize we can make an impact by increasing access to quality, affordable and convenient healthcare as we invest millions of dollars and expand Walmart Health into Florida, which is home to the second highest number of Walmart stores in the country. It’s also where we launched our $4 generic prescription program more than a decade ago.

I’ll have more details on the Florida Walmart Health locations soon, including specifics on the exact locations, timing and services. But for now, I can share that we’ll first be focusing on the Jacksonville area, and Walmart Health in Florida will build on the features and services of our existing locations in Georgia and Arkansas, as well as future locations in Illinois.



Low, transparent pricing for key healthcare services, regardless of insurance status.

Care delivered by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, counselors and optometrists.

State-of-the-art facilities that offer full-service primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one central facility.

Specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness.

From everyday low prices on fresh, organic food; our quarterly Wellness Days where we have provided more than 4.4 million free health screenings to Americans since 2014; and now Walmart Health, our stores are a center of well-being for the communities we serve in the Sunshine State and beyond.

