Customers Paying with SNAP Can Now Use Pickup at Nearly 3,000 Stores

July 13, 2020

By Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Customer Product, Walmart

More than ever, customers are looking to Walmart to give them faster and safer ways to shop – no matter how they pay. Along with the USDA, we have been moving quickly the last few months to make sure customers across the country who pay for groceries with SNAP benefits have access to Walmart’s pickup and delivery service. To date, nearly 3,000 Walmart stores in 39 states are now making that happen.

Walmart was one of the first retailers to begin taking part in the USDA’s SNAP Online Purchase pilot, believing that access to quality, fresh groceries through no to low-touch pickup and delivery services shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay. What’s more, customers who use SNAP benefits don’t have to meet Walmart’s usual $35 minimum threshold for their order.

Through the pilot, customers can complete SNAP payments during online checkout instead of at the point of pickup. This eliminates physical contact between associates and customers who want to use their SNAP benefits.

In states that do not offer the online transaction of SNAP, Walmart offers SNAP at pickup - a program that allows customers to place their grocery order online with Walmart and transact using their SNAP benefit card for payment at the time of pickup in all stores with the pickup option.

Customers need us now more than ever, and we’re here for them. Giving them more options to shop and pay is one way we can help.

States in which the program is live include: