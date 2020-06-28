June 28, 2020

Heartbreaking Event in Red Bluff, California

To: All U.S.-based associates

From: John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S. and Greg Smith, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain – Walmart U.S.

We are shocked and heartbroken about the horrific event that occurred at our Red Bluff, California, distribution center yesterday. It sadly claimed the life of a beloved member of the Walmart team, Martin Haro-Lozano. Martin was a 12-year associate with family and friends working in the same facility. He will be dearly missed. Several other associates suffered injuries and are now recovering.

We are incredibly thankful to the associates in the building who acted heroically to prevent the situation from being even worse. They risked their lives to help their fellow associates, and we are forever grateful to them.

There is now an active investigation, and we will continue to assist the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office in any way possible. Our immediate focus is on our people and their families. The facility is now closed, and we will support associates with pay and on-site help.

This is a deeply painful moment – not only for the Red Bluff facility but for the entire Walmart family. Our hearts go out to everyone who was affected by what occurred yesterday. You have our deepest sympathies and our full support.