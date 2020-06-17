Our Mission to Bring Affordable Care with Walmart Health

June 17, 2020

By Sean Slovenski, Senior Vice President Health & Wellness, Walmart U.S.

Having access to quality, affordable healthcare has never been more important in the United States. We’re navigating a global pandemic that has exposed the vulnerabilities of our healthcare system and makes it hard for many families to get the care they need when they need it. We also face record unemployment, leaving many families without access to vital healthcare resources in the process.

With 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart store, we believe we can help by bringing quality healthcare to the communities that need it most. We don't take lightly the responsibility to serve our customers in this way, including through our $4 generic prescription program we launched more than a decade ago. It’s more important than ever, which is why we’re opening more Walmart Health locations, so we can help even more customers access the healthcare they need.

This month, we’re opening a new location in Loganville, Georgia, providing access to affordable care. We understand the importance of addressing the unique health needs of our neighbors, so our facilities will also offer tailored wellness resources and educational programs. The Loganville Walmart Health opens today. We’re also opening a new prototype in Springdale, Arkansas, that has a smaller footprint and will allow us to test a different layout and services as we work to meet Americans’ need for affordable, transparent and accessible care. Walmart Health Elm Springs opens to the public on June 24.

Our existing Walmart Health Centers in Dallas and Calhoun, Georgia, have created a real impact in the months since opening. Patients have responded favorably to our low, transparent pricing for key healthcare services, regardless of insurance status. They’re also appreciative of the convenience of our facilities that offer primary and urgent care, labs, x-ray and diagnostics, counseling, dental, optical and hearing services all in one central facility. But don’t just take my word for it. Here are some comments from our patients themselves:



“I had no idea healthcare could be so affordable!”

“They said it would cost $40, and it was $40. That was such a relief.”

“I like the convenience of getting all my care in one visit, so I only have to miss work one time.”

It’s clear our model is working, but there’s also more to be done to ensure every family has access to care. Walmart Health will continue to expand with additional locations opening in Georgia this year. We owe it to our communities to continue our mission to bring quality care to those who need it, now more than ever.

