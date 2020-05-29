May 29, 2020

Heartbreaking Events in Minneapolis and New York

To: Walmart associates

From: Doug McMillon, President and CEO – Walmart

Many of you are paying attention to what took place earlier this week in Minneapolis and New York. These events are heartbreaking. There are too many of them and each one is unacceptable.

Walmart is an inclusive company. That is fundamental to our values and our culture. We remain committed to those principles.

At a time when our response to the COVID-19 crisis has brought out the best in us, what took place earlier this week is further proof we must remain vigilant in standing together against racism and discrimination. Doing so is not only at the heart of the values of our company, it’s at the core of the most basic principles of human rights, dignity and justice.

As we continue to monitor the situations unfolding across Minneapolis, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers.

What our country experienced this week yet again reminds us of the need for us to support each other and to come together. Until we, as a nation, confront and address these hard realities, we will never achieve the best of what we can be.