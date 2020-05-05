Where It’s Going: Walmart’s $25 Million COVID-19 Commitment

May 5, 2020
Editor's note: Originally published on March 21, this piece is being updated as announcements are made.
Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced a $25 million commitment on March 17 to support organizations on the frontlines responding to COVID-19. The money will be distributed in a series of grants, each furthering the capacity of organizations to help communities affected by the pandemic. Following please find updates on how these funds are being allocated.
On May 5, Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and our family of brands announced the next round of grants and in-kind donations to organizations around the world, supporting their local communities as they respond to COVID-19.
Since our original March 17 announcement committing a total contribution of $25 million to combatting COVID-19 and supporting workers on the frontlines, we have increased our commitment to more than $35 million in cash and in-kind donations.
Read below for the list of organizations receiving a portion of these in cash and in-kind donations from Walmart entities for COVID-19 response:
International Markets - Support to Local Communities
Africa – Walmart Foundation, Massmart, Makro and Builders
- Gift of Givers – support for the procurement and distribution of FFP2 masks to public health system testing sites across South Africa. Additional in-kind contributions include hazmat suits, visors, tents, furniture, and other non-medical equipment.
- Food Forward South Africa – donations of nonperishable food for vulnerable communities including the Massmart Board and Executive Committee pledging a contribution of food via a salary reduction.
- In-kind support of high-quality protective visors distributed to nurses, doctors and first responders in public healthcare facilities to combat COVID-19.
Argentina – Walmart Foundation and Walmart Argentina
- Cruz Roja Argentina – help purchase personal hygiene kits and sanitation kits and provide teleassistance services for vulnerable families affected by the crisis.
- Santa Fe Food Bank – donations of fruits, vegetables, rice and canned goods.
Canada – Walmart Foundation and Walmart Canada
- Food Banks Canada – help source, package and deliver food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity as a result of the of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Canada Red Cross – support domestic relief and recovery operations.
- Vancouver Food Bank – donations of shopping bags for food transport.
Central America – Walmart Foundation, Walmart Honduras, Walmart Guatemala
- World Vision Honduras – support across five countries (Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala) to help purchase biosecurity equipment and distribution to local health facilities and hospitals; purchase of basic hygiene kits for vulnerable families; and purchase of food for vulnerable populations.
- Permanent Contingency Commission for health measures in hospitals and health centers in Honduras – donations of cleaning products and fruits and vegetables.
- Honduran Armed Forces – donations of fresh produce for vulnerable communities.
- National Emergency Operations Center in Guatemala – donation of disinfectants, paper products and food for people in need and temporary hospitals.
Chile – Walmart Chile
- Minister of Social Development and the Department of Youth and Children – donations of food products for families in need.
- Hogar de Cristo – help with sanitary and hygiene support services for seniors.
China – Walmart, Walmart Foundation and Walmart China
- China Business Forum – help purchase medical supplies for hospitals in China treating those infected with the virus.
- Give2Asia – help purchase medical supplies, meal subsidies, rest areas for frontline workers and middle and long-term recovery efforts related to COVID-19.
- China Women’s Development Foundation – support for the Fighting COVID-19 Angels program providing critical supplies and financial aid to healthcare workers, community workers and families in lower-tier cities and counties within the Hubei province.
- The One Foundation – help purchase medical supplies and disinfection services.
India – Walmart, Walmart Foundation, Walmart Labs India, Flipkart and PhonePe
- Goonj – support for essential relief kits for families in areas well known for migration.
- SRIJAN – help for rural communities and farmer producers whose livelihoods are affected by COVID-19.
- PM CARES Fund – donation from Walmart Labs India to Prime Minister Modi’s PM Fund, and participation by PhonePe in a matching program with donors.
- Give India – Flipkart raised funds and distributed hygiene products to underserved communities.
- Akshaya Patra – help support the COVID-19 meal program.
- CUPA – help the welfare of animals in Bangalore.
- In-kind donations include N95 masks and medical gowns for distribution by non-government organizations to public health care workers.
Japan – Walmart Foundation and Seiyu
- Florence – support for disadvantaged families impacted by the pandemic.
- Second Harvest Food Bank – support through food donations.
Mexico – Walmart Mexico and Walmart Fundación de Mexico
- Carlos Slim Foundation – support for temporary hospitals.
- Partnered with Alimento Para Todos Mexico and DHL Mexico to deliver food to elder grocery baggers.
- In-kind support includes food donations and cleaning products to food banks, soup kitchens and hostels.
United Kingdom – Asda
- FareShare – support for meals for families impacted by Coronavirus as well as support for additional charities to increase food access in their communities.
- Trussell Trust – support for telephone, online and food delivery systems.
Outside of direct donations and in-kind support, we’ve been working within international markets to support small businesses, helping relieve some of the pressures of operating for our small business partners wherever we can.
Walmart Mexico waived rent in April and May for small business partners in our stores; Walmart China enacted a lease forgiveness program, waiving April rent for tenants in stores; Asda pharmacies are providing free prescription drug delivery; and Massmart has engaged Supplier Development Program Partner, Ikusasa Green, to manufacture protective face shields for store associates.
United States - Support to Local Communities
Local community grants for COVID-19 response in the U.S. fall into three areas of need: food access, healthcare and technology. In each area, we’ve given to organizations that support pivotal parts of the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Our work in food security has been aimed at increasing access to food in traditionally underserved populations, many of which have been hardest-hit by the pandemic. Organizations like the American Indian College Fund and World Central Kitchen are addressing an immediate need for food security among those most vulnerable.
Our work in healthcare in the U.S. is supporting organizations on the frontlines. Organizations like the Hispanic Federation and the Boys and Girls Club of America Native Services are providing aid for frontline workers and vulnerable populations in communities around the country.
And in the technology sector, donations have gone to organizations working to ensure that those impacted by COVID-19 have access to the tech they need to see success despite circumstance. Organizations like the National Urban League and the NAACP are working tirelessly to meet the needs of underserved populations through technological gains.
To see the full list of U.S. grantees supporting our local communities, click here.
We will continue to add to this list as grants and donations are finalized. This announcement is the third in a series of announcements explaining how Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and our family of brands are allocating funds and resources in response to COVID-19. You can read more about the earlier announcements below.
On March 26, the Walmart Foundation announced $10 million to nine organizations that support food banks, schools and senior meal programs. The organizations, though different, share an overarching goal: providing access to food for underserved populations – a mission taking on even greater urgency in response to the novel coronavirus.
Organizations receiving a portion of the $10 million for COVID-19 response include:
- Share our Strength – to help feed children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Meals on Wheels – to help keep senior Americans safe and nourished during the pandemic.
- Catholic Charities – to support food access for underserved populations.
- Benefits Data Trust – to help connect individuals and families with benefits to access food and reach financial stability.
- UnidosUS – to help improve food access in Latinx communities.
- Mercy Housing – to help ensure families, seniors and people with disabilities have what they need to get through this pandemic.
- Hunger Free America – to help connect families and individuals with benefits to access food.
- Feeding America – to help communities and individuals facing hunger during the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Food Research & Action Center – to help coordinate food response with local, state and federal agencies and nonprofits.
The announcement of this $10 million constitutes the second in a series of announcements explaining how Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are allocating funds in response to COVID-19. You can read more about the first grants below.
On March 21, the Walmart Foundation announced a $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a program set up by the United Nations Foundation to support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global effort to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the novel coronavirus.
The fund will enable WHO to:
- Send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers.
- Enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment.
- Ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection and care for those in need.
- Accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.
The $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is part of the $25 million commitment announced earlier this week by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. This piece will update as additional grants are announced, detailing the amount and the organizations supported.