Where It’s Going: Walmart’s $25 Million COVID-19 Commitment

May 5, 2020

Editor's note: Originally published on March 21, this piece is being updated as announcements are made.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation announced a $25 million commitment on March 17 to support organizations on the frontlines responding to COVID-19. The money will be distributed in a series of grants, each furthering the capacity of organizations to help communities affected by the pandemic. Following please find updates on how these funds are being allocated.



On May 5, Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and our family of brands announced the next round of grants and in-kind donations to organizations around the world, supporting their local communities as they respond to COVID-19.

Since our original March 17 announcement committing a total contribution of $25 million to combatting COVID-19 and supporting workers on the frontlines, we have increased our commitment to more than $35 million in cash and in-kind donations.

Read below for the list of organizations receiving a portion of these in cash and in-kind donations from Walmart entities for COVID-19 response:

International Markets - Support to Local Communities

Africa – Walmart Foundation, Massmart, Makro and Builders



Gift of Givers

Food Forward South Africa

In-kind support of high-quality protective visors distributed to nurses, doctors and first responders in public healthcare facilities to combat COVID-19.

Argentina – Walmart Foundation and Walmart Argentina



Canada – Walmart Foundation and Walmart Canada



Food Banks Canada – help source, package and deliver food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity as a result of the of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– help source, package and deliver food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity as a result of the of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada Red Cross

Vancouver Food Bank

Central America – Walmart Foundation, Walmart Honduras, Walmart Guatemala



World Vision Honduras – support across five countries (Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala) to help purchase biosecurity equipment and distribution to local health facilities and hospitals; purchase of basic hygiene kits for vulnerable families; and purchase of food for vulnerable populations.

– support across five countries (Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala) to help purchase biosecurity equipment and distribution to local health facilities and hospitals; purchase of basic hygiene kits for vulnerable families; and purchase of food for vulnerable populations. Permanent Contingency Commission for health measures in hospitals and health centers in Honduras – donations of cleaning products and fruits and vegetables.

Honduran Armed Forces – donations of fresh produce for vulnerable communities.

– donations of fresh produce for vulnerable communities. National Emergency Operations Center in Guatemala

Chile – Walmart Chile



China – Walmart, Walmart Foundation and Walmart China



India – Walmart, Walmart Foundation, Walmart Labs India, Flipkart and PhonePe



Japan – Walmart Foundation and Seiyu



Florence – support for disadvantaged families impacted by the pandemic.

– support for disadvantaged families impacted by the pandemic. Second Harvest Food Bank

Mexico – Walmart Mexico and Walmart Fundación de Mexico



Carlos Slim Foundation – support

– Partnered

In-kind support includes food donations and cleaning products to food banks, soup kitchens and hostels.

United Kingdom – Asda



FareShare – support for meals for families impacted by Coronavirus as well as support for additional charities to increase food access in their communities.

– support for meals for families impacted by Coronavirus as well as support for additional charities to increase food access in their communities. Trussell Trust – support for telephone, online and food delivery systems.

Outside of direct donations and in-kind support, we’ve been working within international markets to support small businesses, helping relieve some of the pressures of operating for our small business partners wherever we can.

Walmart Mexico waived rent in April and May for small business partners in our stores; Walmart China enacted a lease forgiveness program, waiving April rent for tenants in stores; Asda pharmacies are providing free prescription drug delivery; and Massmart has engaged Supplier Development Program Partner, Ikusasa Green, to manufacture protective face shields for store associates.

United States - Support to Local Communities

Local community grants for COVID-19 response in the U.S. fall into three areas of need: food access, healthcare and technology. In each area, we’ve given to organizations that support pivotal parts of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Our work in food security has been aimed at increasing access to food in traditionally underserved populations, many of which have been hardest-hit by the pandemic. Organizations like the American Indian College Fund and World Central Kitchen are addressing an immediate need for food security among those most vulnerable.

Our work in healthcare in the U.S. is supporting organizations on the frontlines. Organizations like the Hispanic Federation and the Boys and Girls Club of America Native Services are providing aid for frontline workers and vulnerable populations in communities around the country.

And in the technology sector, donations have gone to organizations working to ensure that those impacted by COVID-19 have access to the tech they need to see success despite circumstance. Organizations like the National Urban League and the NAACP are working tirelessly to meet the needs of underserved populations through technological gains.

To see the full list of U.S. grantees supporting our local communities, click here.

We will continue to add to this list as grants and donations are finalized. This announcement is the third in a series of announcements explaining how Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and our family of brands are allocating funds and resources in response to COVID-19. You can read more about the earlier announcements below.

On March 26, the Walmart Foundation announced $10 million to nine organizations that support food banks, schools and senior meal programs. The organizations, though different, share an overarching goal: providing access to food for underserved populations – a mission taking on even greater urgency in response to the novel coronavirus.

Organizations receiving a portion of the $10 million for COVID-19 response include:



The announcement of this $10 million constitutes the second in a series of announcements explaining how Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are allocating funds in response to COVID-19. You can read more about the first grants below.



On March 21, the Walmart Foundation announced a $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, a program set up by the United Nations Foundation to support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the global effort to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the novel coronavirus.

The fund will enable WHO to:



Send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers.

Enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment.

Ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection and care for those in need.

Accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

The $5 million grant to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is part of the $25 million commitment announced earlier this week by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. This piece will update as additional grants are announced, detailing the amount and the organizations supported.

