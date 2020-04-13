Customers Using SNAP Benefits Have More Ways to Shop

April 13, 2020

By Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Customer Product, Walmart

In June of last year, we launched a pay at pickup option that allows families using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to pay when they use our Grocery Pickup service in the 3,300 stores where it’s offered. We knew it was a big step forward then, but today, we know it means even more.

Customers are relying on us to help get food on their tables, and they are relying on us to keep them safe. Pickup is playing a bigger role than ever in helping us do just that. Customers have options for how they shop with us.

Here's How it Works



Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers can visit walmart.com/grocery, select a time to pick up their order and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they simply select “EBT card” for the payment option.

Pickup and Pay: Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, they will park in a reserved parking space marked in orange for Grocery Pickup customers. Once in the spot, the customer can call a designated number that alerts an associate of their arrival. Customers can also check in through the Walmart Grocery app. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car.

Payment: When the associate brings the order to the car, they’ll ask the customer to provide their EBT benefit card for payment.

In addition to the pay at pickup option for customers who use SNAP, we’re working with the USDA to offer SNAP online purchasing transactions for pickup customers in a growing list of states including Alabama, Arizona, California, Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Through the pilot, customers can complete EBT payments during online checkout instead of at the point of pickup. This eliminates all physical contact between associates and customers who want to use their SNAP benefits. Customers can also use EBT payment during online checkout when they choose the delivery option, where deliveries are available.

Customers need us now more than ever, and we’re here for them. Giving them more options to shop and pay is one way we can help.

