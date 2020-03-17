Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Commit $25 Million to Global COVID-19 Response Effort

BENTONVILLE, Ark., March 17, 2020 — To help meet the critical needs resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed $25 million to support organizations on the front lines responding to the outbreak.

“In times of need, we see communities come together to do extraordinary things. This pandemic is no different,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “We are humbled by the efforts of our store associates, nonprofit partners, and citizens across the globe who are coming together to support those in need. We hope these grants will help to expand critical response efforts as we continue to work together to address the impact of COVID-19.”

The funds will be used to strengthen the global public health response, bolster food security, and support the needs of local communities in the U.S. and internationally. The commitment is intended to provide:

$5 million to support global efforts to help countries prevent, detect and manage the coronavirus;

$10 million to support food banks, school meal programs and organizations that provide access to food for underserved populations; and

$10 million to support efforts in local communities in the United States and international markets.

The first grants are expected to be issued this week. Details regarding individual grants will be made available as they are finalized.

