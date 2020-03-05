Shop all of Walmart in One Convenient Place

March 5, 2020

By Janey Whiteside, EVP and Walmart Chief Customer Officer

For years, Walmart has had two mobile apps: the Walmart app and the Walmart Grocery app. Customers love both of our apps, but we know they would like an easier way to shop without having to switch between the two. Imagine making two trips to the store – one for groceries and one for all the other things you need. That would get really old … quite quickly.

I’m excited to announce we’re adding Walmart Grocery to our flagship Walmart app. Now, customers can access everything Walmart has to offer in one, definitive experience – the Walmart app.

Here’s what the updated Walmart app offers:

Fresh groceries, everyday essentials and local store assortment for pickup or delivery

for pickup or delivery Walmart.com’s extended assortment of merchandise with millions of items available for free next-day and two-day delivery

extended assortment of merchandise with millions of items available for free next-day and two-day delivery Convenient store services like Walmart Pay, item finder and more.

Think about this … for a busy mom, this means she can do everything in one app – she can order a last-minute birthday gift along with her groceries for same-day pickup or delivery. She can browse Walmart.com for millions of items, and also manage her entire family’s prescriptions. All from the same app.

One Walmart App

We’re not stopping with the app, either. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be adding Walmart Grocery to the Walmart.com desktop and mobile web experiences, so customers can easily shop between the two. Previously, customers shopped for groceries on our grocery website and everything else on Walmart.com. We’ll also be introducing a new look for Walmart Grocery to closely match that of Walmart.com.

The updated Walmart app is rolling out in phases, so some customers get to enjoy the new experience now. And with all the great features of the grocery app being added to the main Walmart app, we will be deactivating the Walmart Grocery app this summer.

We know customers want to shop Walmart in ways that help them save time and money, and we’re committed to simplifying their shopping experience. We’re excited for the experience one app will create for our customers and our business, and we look forward to introducing new features in the future.

