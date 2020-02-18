Walmart Raises Annual Dividend to $2.16 per Share, Marking 47th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 18, 2020 — The Board of Directors of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2021 of $2.16 per share, an increase of approximately 2 percent from the $2.12 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2021 annual dividend of $2.16 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.54 per share, according to the following record and payable dates:

Record Dates Payable Dates March 20, 2020 April 6, 2020 May 8, 2020 June 1, 2020 Aug. 14, 2020 Sept. 8, 2020 Dec. 11, 2020 Jan. 4, 2021

“We’re proud of our track record of returning meaningful cash to shareholders and are pleased to be increasing our annual dividend for the 47th consecutive year,” said Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Walmart Inc.

About Walmart

