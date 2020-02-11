Walmart to Webcast 2020 Investment Community Meeting

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2020 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will webcast its 2020 Investment Community Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from approximately 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. A live video webcast of the presentations will be available through the link provided on the events portion of the company’s corporate website. In addition, the company will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020 earnings results at approximately 6 a.m. EST on Feb. 18 and provide guidance for fiscal 2021.

