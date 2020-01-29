SNAP Online Purchase Pilot is now live in Washington

Jan. 29, 2020

Today, the USDA made their SNAP Online Purchase Pilot live in Washington. Walmart’s statement is below:

"We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Access to convenience, quality and fresh groceries shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay. We have a strong presence in the states in which the pilot is live and we look forward to expanding."

The SNAP Online Purchase Pilot makes the offer even more convenient and comes in addition to the chain-wide availability of SNAP at Pickup - a program that allows customers to place their grocery order online with Walmart and transact using their EBT benefit card.

Walmart has nearly 350 Grocery Pickup stores in the eight states eligible for USDA’s Online Purchase Pilot.