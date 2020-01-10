Walmart Opens Case-Ready Facility in Thomasville, Creates 200 Local Jobs

Governor Brian Kemp and community leaders welcome investment in Georgia

THOMASVILLE, GA., Jan. 10, 2020 — Today Walmart announced the opening of a case-ready facility that is part of the company’s new Angus beef supply chain. Governor Brian Kemp joined Walmart executives today to celebrate the opening of the company’s 201,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Thomasville, GA. Walmart began construction on the facility in August 2018. It is operated by FPL foods and brings 200+ jobs to Georgia.

“Today, we celebrate 200 new jobs for talented Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “Walmart has a long history in Georgia, I am thrilled that the company selected Thomasville as the location for this facility. It’s a vote of confidence in our state, in the South Georgia region and the Thomasville community, and great news for those employees and their families”

Walmart has been working to enhance the quality of its food offerings, and the meat department has been at the forefront of this effort. The company has taken the next step in this journey by creating an end-to-end Angus beef supply chain. The new facility, located at 121 Roseway Drive in Thomasville, will distribute a selection of Angus beef cuts, such as steaks and roasts from the new supply chain to 500 Walmart stores in the southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

“Our new Angus beef supply chain is a perfect example of Walmart’s dedication to bringing customers high-quality food at a great price,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Meat, Walmart U.S. “By enlisting a number of top companies to take part in our Angus beef supply chain, including FLP foods, which operates the facility we’re proud to open today we’ll be able to provide customers with unprecedented transparency throughout the supply chain and leverage the learning we gain across our business.”

In addition to FPL Foods, Walmart is working with best-in-class suppliers on its Angus Beef supply chain. This includes Texas rancher Bob McClaren of Prime Pursuits, who is helping source cattle from raised on family farms and ranches, Mc6 Cattle Feeders on feed and Creekstone Farms on processing.

In conjunction with the opening of this facility, Walmart has awarded a $7,500 grant to Georgia Wildlife Federation, a $2,500 in grant to the Thomasville Police Force and a $2,500 in grant to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

“When a company of Walmart’s size and scope comes to our community and brings hundreds of steady jobs, we welcome their investment,” said Shelley Zorn, Thomasville Chamber of Commerce. “We in Thomasville are excited to have this opportunity to work with Walmart and are thrilled for the impact this facility will have on our local community.”

Walmart employs more than 62,000 associates across Georgia’s 211 retail units and seven distribution centers in the state. Walmart is also proud to support local businesses in Georgia, spending $20 billion with Georgian suppliers in the retailer’s fiscal year ending in 2019, which supported nearly 136,844 supplier jobs.

About Walmart in Georgia

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Georgia we serve customers at 211 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ 62,138 associates in Georgia. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $20 billion with Georgia suppliers in FYE19 and supporting 136,844 Georgia supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FY19, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $44 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Georgia.

