Walmart Hosts Free Wellness Event in Stores Across the Country on Saturday

Walmart will offer low-cost flu shots and free health screenings

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 8, 2020 — Walmart is helping customers save money and live better – and healthier – lives in 2020. The retailer is now inviting customers to Walmart Wellness Day, where they can get free health services and resources, including low-cost flu shots. According to the CDC, flu activity is high in the U.S. and is expected to continue for weeks – more than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed this flu season, but that’s just over half of the U.S. population. The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu shot. It’s not too late to get your flu shot from Walmart during this event Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time at more than 4,600 Walmart stores with pharmacies across the country. To find the store nearest you, visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness.

Customers who attend the event can expect:

Low-cost flu shots and immunizations

Free health screenings: total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (locations with a vision center)

Opportunity to speak with a local pharmacist

Giveaways and wellness demos

Since its first Walmart Wellness event in 2014, Walmart has provided more than 4.4 million free screenings to people across the country. These screenings have helped customers discover underlying issues like high blood pressure and diabetes that they now can manage – and in some cases, these screenings have saved customers’ lives.

For more information, please visit www.walmart.com/walmartwellness or visit your local Walmart pharmacy.

