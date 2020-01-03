Walmart Media Group Expands Sponsored Search Offering through Walmart Advertising Partners Program

Jan. 3, 2020

By Lex Josephs, Vice President Sales and Media Partnerships, Walmart Media Group

Walmart has been investing in building a robust in-house advertising offering through Walmart Media Group. In 2019, we grew our technology offering through the acquisition of Polymorph, strengthening our supply-side ad stack to deliver full native ad campaigns and reports to brands. We also brought on new talent across executive and engineering levels and achieved tremendous success with campaigns for brand partners like Kellogg’s and Hershey’s.

We have something unique to offer brands, the ability to maximize campaigns with rich data insights – based on both in-store and online data – at scale.

Today, we’re kicking off 2020 with the launch of our Walmart Advertising Partners program to expand advertisers’ direct access to their Sponsored Products campaigns, a bidded auction-based marketplace, giving them more transparency and control. Brands will now be able to increase visibility with Walmart’s diverse, sizable audience of shoppers.

With 90 percent of America shopping at Walmart every year and nearly 160 million visitors to our stores and website every week, Walmart Media Group enables brands to reach more customers at scale and measure advertising effectiveness across the entire shopping journey. Now, brands can tap into Walmart’s shopper footprint to get the the right sponsored ad experience, to the right shopper at the right moment through partners Flywheel Digital, Kenshoo, Pacvue and Teikametrics.

We are excited to announce these first four partners – leading advertising technology platforms with deep search experience, brand-friendly UIs and a proven history of empowering brands through excellent advisory service and account support.

With these key partnerships, today we grow our search offering to meet the needs of advertisers, allowing the most advanced search marketers the ability to leverage the power of Walmart through their partner of choice.

