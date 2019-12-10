Walmart to Test-Drive Autonomous Grocery Deliveries with Nuro

Dec. 10, 2019

By Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations for Walmart U.S.

Today, we’re announcing a new pilot with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro. Nuro’s vision of using robotics to improve lives runs parallel with Walmart’s mission of helping customers live better. Through the Houston-based pilot, Walmart aims to develop, refine and continue learning how to offer the best end-to-end customer experience.

Walmart is committed to delivering groceries – with a side of time-saving convenience – through our ever-expanding Grocery Pickup and Delivery service. As we near the end of 2019, we’ve grown our online grocery footprint to nearly 3,100 pickup locations with deliveries coming from more than 1,600 stores – powered by Walmart’s team of over 50,000 personal shoppers.

Our unparalleled size and scale have allowed us to steer grocery delivery to the front doors of millions of families – and design a roadmap for the future of the industry. Along the way, we’ve been test-driving a number of different options for getting groceries from our stores to our customers’ front doors through self-driving technology. We believe this technology is a natural extension of our Grocery Pickup and Delivery service and our goal of making every day a little easier for customers.

We’re already bringing the best of Walmart to our customers through Grocery Pickup and Delivery. By continuing to test autonomous vehicle capabilities, we’re better able to understand the path self-driving technology can take us down the road.

