Making Sense of Santa’s Workshop: Toy VP Anne Marie Kehoe Talks Robots, Ride-ons and Ryan’s World

Dec. 4, 2019

By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs

For customers shopping for kids this holiday season, it can be hard to know where to start. From Legos to LOLs, and Elsa to Rey, the cast of characters can be downright dizzying. And with new influencers and vloggers (like Ryan Kaji, whose unboxing channel “Ryan’s World” has become a YouTube sensation) coming on the scene, there are more names to know every day. How is a mom, dad, grandparent or cool aunt supposed to keep it all straight?

With that in mind, we’ve enlisted a true expert. As vice president of toys, Anne Marie Kehoe and her team choose what toys will be sold in the Walmart Toy Department, meaning she has made it her business to know what Walmart’s littlest customers are hoping to see under the tree. She recently took us through some of her favorites:



Toys at Walmart for Holiday Season

Finding the right items for kids does not have to be overwhelming for adults. In fact, with customers able to choose free two-day shipping or store Pickup, shopping for toys can be part of a regular grocery run. Walmart makes shopping for toys so easy, even a grown up can do it.

