Incredible Prices on Quality Brands, Plus Convenience: Here's How Walmart's Black Friday Delivered

Nov. 28, 2019

By Steve Bratspies, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

This holiday season we’re staying focused on what our customers care about most – incredible prices on quality brands and convenience. I’m happy to report that’s exactly what our Black Friday event delivered. Our customers found amazing savings with plenty of the most sought-after items available and the flexibility to shop the big event however they wanted, whether that was with our early deals online or in our stores on Thanksgiving night.

Millions of customers joined us online and in stores across the country for our Black Friday event. Our most popular deals included our great assortment of TVs from brands like Samsung, onn. and Philips, Ryan’s World and Frozen toys, and Apple Airpods.

On top of the incredible deals, customers found it easy to shop for items on their wish lists with our updated Store Map available in the Walmart app. And, we saw a lot of shoppers saving time using Check Out With Me, an easy way to avoid lines and check out right in the aisles with our associates.

I had the opportunity to join associates and customers at store 4609 in Cincinnati for the big event. It was great to experience the energy and excitement in the store. I loved seeing associates happy to help customers and shoppers thrilled with the great deals they were scoring. What a great night!

Black Friday continues to be the biggest and best shopping day of the year, and I’m thankful for all of our associates who delivered in a big way for our customers.

While our Black Friday event is a wrap, holiday savings aren’t over yet – come see us for extended deals all weekend long on Goodyear tires, Apple and Samsung phones, and more. And don’t forget about the thousands of additional deals coming up for Cyber Monday. Stay tuned for more details.

Wishing you and yours a great holiday season.