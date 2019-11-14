Walmart Black Friday Deals Revealed + More Ways to Save, Starting Today

Nov. 14, 2019

By Steve Bratspies, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

We recently shared our plans to serve customers during the holidays, including offering more ways to save in addition to our everyday low prices. The biggest shopping event of the year, Black Friday, will be no exception, and this month, we’re giving customers a little something extra with two additional events to get everything on their lists at exciting prices.

As always, customers who look forward to shopping after their Thanksgiving meals can count on us for an incredible event in our stores. And, for those customers who just can’t wait until then, we’re hosting two early shopping events in November to give them a head start on saving. Here’s what we have planned:

The Main Event in Stores and on Walmart.com

This year, our Black Friday event starts on Walmart.com at 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Nov. 27. In Walmart stores, our event begins at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

I’m confident customers will find the items – and savings – they’re looking for from Walmart on Black Friday. That’s because our team has spent the last year pulling together great items from top brands our customers know and love at amazing prices. And, we pride ourselves on having plenty of our event items available, so customers won’t leave disappointed.

Boy wearing 2 piece Character Sleepwear Boys 2-piece character pajamas – Spiderman

Boys 2 piece Character Sleepwear sets Boys 2-piece character pajama sets

Girl wearing 2 piece Character Sleepwear Girls 2-piece character pajamas – Frozen 2

Girls 2 piece Character Sleepwear sets Girls 2-piece character pajama sets

Memory Foam Fashion Boots Leopard Memory foam fashion boots – leopard print

Samsung 3 Chromebook Samsung Chromebook 3 with 16GB storage

ONN 40 Class 1080p Roku Smart TV ONN 40 Class 1080p Roku Smart TV onn.® 40” Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Philips 65 Class 4K Android Smart TC20V Philips 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV

Instant Pot Duo 6qt Instant Pot 6-qt. Duo

iRobot 670 WiFi Vacuum iRobot 670 Wi‐Fi Vacuum

Hotel Style 1100 Thread Count Sheet Set Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set

Frozen 2 Arendale Castle Disney Frozen 2: Fold & Go Arendelle Castle

Hover1 AllStar Hoverboard Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard

Lego Classic LEGO Classic Box Set

Lego Duplo Duplo Creative Box Set

No matter how customers choose to shop with us on Black Friday – whether that’s online or in stores – they’ll discover hundreds of must-have deals, such as:

Apparel : Kids’ 2-Piece Pajamas ($4.75 each, special buy), Memory Foam Fashion Boots ($12, save up to $12.98)

: Kids’ 2-Piece Pajamas ($4.75 each, special buy), Memory Foam Fashion Boots ($12, save up to $12.98) Electronics : Apple AirPods with charging case ($129, save $15), onn.® 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV only at Walmart ($98, special buy), Samsung 16GB storage Chromebook 3 ($99, save $60), Philips 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV ($278, special buy), up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones ($450 gift card for activation, $250 for a trade-in)

: Apple AirPods with charging case ($129, save $15), onn.® 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV only at Walmart ($98, special buy), Samsung 16GB storage Chromebook 3 ($99, save $60), Philips 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV ($278, special buy), up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones ($450 gift card for activation, $250 for a trade-in) Home : Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo ($49, save $30), iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum ($197, save $47), Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set ($24, special buy)

: Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo ($49, save $30), iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum ($197, save $47), Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set ($24, special buy) Toys: Disney Frozen 2 Fold & Go Arendelle Castle only at Walmart ($40, special buy), Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard ($89, save $59), LEGO Classic or Duplo Creative Box ($20, special buy)

Great Black Friday Prices, Check. Making it Easier to Shop, Check.

On top of delivering incredible Black Friday savings, we know it’s also important for customers to save valuable time and to be able to plan for the big event. There are a few ways we’re making Black Friday shopping in our stores easier and more convenient this year.

First is our Store Map feature. Every day of the year, customers can quickly and easily find everything on their shopping lists with this feature on the Walmart app. Customers are loving it, and we’re making special updates for Black Friday.

Starting soon, customers can open the Walmart app and find a Black Friday Store Map, specific to the store they plan to shop. The in-store locations of the most sought-after deals are live today, and the locations of all items will be available a few hours before our Black Friday event starts in stores.

We’ll make it extra easy for customers to find their items with color-coding across our Black Friday ad, on the Walmart app and in stores. For example, say a customer has that great onn. 40” TV on their must-get list for Black Friday. Our Black Friday ad shares the price with customers and tells them what color that specific TV corresponds to on the Black Friday Store Map in the app. From there, customers can search for the TV in the app so when they get to the store for our Black Friday event, they can find it quickly.

Second, just in case customers choose not to use the Black Friday Store Map feature in the app, don’t worry – we have them covered. When they get to the store on Black Friday, shoppers can look for associate vests, signs and balloons that match the color of their item from the Black Friday ad to help navigate them to the deals they are looking for.

And third, our time-saving Check Out With Me associates will be available throughout the store on Black Friday at all Walmart Supercenters. Check Out With Me gives customers the option of bypassing the regular checkout lines and paying for everything right where they are shopping.

“Buy Now” Deals Available Now on Walmart.com

We know some of our customers can’t wait to start saving, especially with fewer days to shop this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, so we’re offering an early start to savings with “Buy Now” deals on Walmart.com. Starting today, customers can shop these deals which include the Apple 10.5” iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $599 (save $400), Samsung Galaxy 8GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $77.99 (save $50), JoJo Bow Bow Exclusive Plush for $14.99 (save $10), 12V Huffy SWAT Truck Ride-On for $249 (save $49) and Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum NV770 for $149 (save $90).

All of our “Buy Now” deals can be viewed by visiting walmart.com/buynow.

Pre-Black Friday Event Online

Starting Friday, Nov. 22 at 12:00 a.m. ET customers will find incredible savings on electronics, toys and more during our “Pre-Black Friday” event. Stay tuned for more details on those savings soon.

Who’s Ready to Shop?

Delivering on Black Friday and the entire holiday season for our customers would not be possible without our amazing associates. I know our team is ready to make Walmart the best place to shop this holiday season! A quick shout-out to everyone on the Walmart team – thanks for everything you’re doing for our customers today and in the weeks to come! I’m proud to be on #teamwalmart with you.

We’re thrilled to offer so many ways to shop and save this holiday, and we’re ready to serve our customers. Happy Holidays to all!

