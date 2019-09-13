In Dallas, Georgia, Walmart Unveils Enhanced Store Experience and First-Ever Walmart Health Center

Helping people in Paulding County save money and live better

DALLAS, Ga., Sept. 13, 2019 — Families in the Dallas, Georgia, area can now experience a remodeled Walmart Supercenter that’s offering customers new ways to save money, while living better –and healthier– lives. Located at 3615 Marietta Hwy., the community will celebrate the new store features during a grand opening Friday, Sept. 13, along with the opening of the first-ever Walmart Health center.

The Dallas Supercenter remodel features enhanced customer shopping experience in many departments, like electronics, pharmacy and the vision center; expanded assortment and displays; and new features that help customers shop how, when and where they want in store, online or on their mobile devices.

“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look. Our everyday low prices will remain the same, but we’re adding greater convenience, new services and a new and improved shopping experience,” said Tanner Kramer, Dallas store manager.

By partnering with local providers, the new Walmart Health center will deliver services including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, community health (nutritional services, fitness) and health insurance education and enrollment all in one facility, conveniently located outside the store with a separate entrance for customers. The clinic will provide low, transparent pricing for key health services for local families, regardless of insurance status.

The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and that focus is reflected in the new Walmart Health center. This state-of-the-art facility will provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Dallas, Georgia, community so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their hometown. Sean Slovenski, SVP and President of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness

In addition to new customer features in a variety of departments, the redesigned store will feature an Essentials PetCare clinic to provide routine pet vaccinations and treatment for a variety of minor illnesses for four-legged family members, such as ear infections and common skin conditions.

A consumer fair is being held to celebrate the grand opening today and subsequent weekends into October, which will include opportunities to meet the new Health center’s partner providers.

Key Features

A Health and Wellness Destination debuts in Dallas, GA

The Walmart Health center will offer low, transparent pricing for key health services to provide great care at a great value, regardless of insurance coverage. Customers will be notified on the estimated cost of their visit when they book their appointment.

The Walmart Health center will be operated by qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers, and optometrists. Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.

Working in partnership with wellness organizations, the Health center will offer specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness.

Essentials PetCare Brings Veterinary Services to Community

Essentials PetCare will provide affordable wellness services for dogs and cats, which includes vaccinations, routine care, microchipping, lab work and treating minor illnesses. More serious ailments and surgeries are referred to full-service veterinary hospitals in the surrounding community.

Offering low-cost services with no office visit fee, vaccinations as low as $25 and customers will have the option to add on and bundle services to keep vet care affordable. For convenience, Walmart stocks our 4,500+ pharmacies with the top 30 most requested pet meds, which means getting your pet’s prescription same-day.

In 2016, Essentials PetCare launched the very first retail veterinary clinic located within a Walmart store in Port Richey, Florida, to provide affordable, accessible care for furry family members.

Enhanced Customer Experience in Vision Center and Pharmacy

Customers can expect a whole new look and experience with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that aim to use more technology to drive an enhanced patient experience.

The new pharmacy is designed with the customer in mind, integrating feedback from thousands of customers to put convenience, simplicity and elevated service at the forefront of a reimagined experience aimed at reducing friction and wait times.

Walmart has created a Vision Center experience designed around the patient that is convenient, comfortable and affordable. We’ve created a seamless patient experience, featuring multiple service areas so customers can decide how and where they want to receive service.

New Design – A Simplified Shopping Experience

Customers will enjoy a variety of redesigned departments in the store including a state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays. Parents and parents-to-be will notice a refreshed baby department with strollers at floor level giving them the ability to compare products more closely. Walmart has also expanded its hardware department to include a greater assortment of industrial and power tools, and customers can relax in a dedicated lounge area while associates take care of their auto care needs in the remodeled Auto Care Center.

Online Services that Let Customers Shop When and How They Want

Shopping continues to be more convenient than ever as Dallas residents can shop millions of items on Walmart.com and choose to pick up at the store using Walmart Pickup. Many of the items ship for free and can be easily picked up through our brand-new Pickup Tower using a mobile device. Additionally, Online Grocery Pickup customers will notice a renovated pick up area on the outside of the store equipped with a newly installed canopy.

