Meet the Experts Leading Walmart’s New Home Office Construction

August 21, 2019

By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

When we first announced plans for our new Home Office, we promised we’d share updates on the project as we could. Today, we’re proud to introduce the team of experts we’ve enlisted to design it.

We want our new campus to create an environment that helps associates move the company forward, is in line with our sustainability goals (to be powered by 100% renewable energy and create zero waste) and stays true to our roots in Northwest Arkansas. So, we’ve taken careful consideration to select the very best talent who have the experience to design a modern, connected campus that is uniquely Walmart.

Some of the design leaders call Arkansas home, while others bring experience from around the world. We believe this blend of the best global players and the best local team will result in a new Home Office that positions us for the future.

We’ve selected Gensler as the executive architect to oversee our new Home Office project from start to finish. Gensler is a global architecture firm with a proven track record of designing and building corporate campuses that reflect the culture, values and business needs of their clients.

We are honored and humbled to be the creative partner helping shape Walmart’s future campus. The design is innovative, resilient, thoughtful and purpose-driven that places people at the heart of the company’s next chapter. The new Walmart campus will embody the DNA attributes for a connected and successful workplace with the latest advances in technology and sustainability, while reflecting the Walmart culture and seamlessly integrating into the fabric of the community. Douglas C. Gensler, AIA, NCARB, Gensler Principal and Managing Director

Gensler will design the future office buildings and will lead a team of consultants, each with proven results:

Miller Boskus Lack Architects is a team based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, who brings an understanding of the culture, heritage and natural beauty of Northwest Arkansas. MBL’s focus will be to lead design teams for the amenity buildings around campus including the Fitness Center, Auditorium and Food Hall.

Sasaki brings a unique flavor of creativity with their focus on an urban design that will be an extension of the core of downtown Bentonville.

Fast + Epp is an international structural engineering firm who brings extensive experience in the design of mass timber building systems. They will support the design team with an integrated structural design that reflects Walmart’s sustainability goals.

SWA Group is a world-renowned landscape architecture firm who will beautify the campus in a way that aligns with the natural features of the region. Their plan will preserve many trees and native species that reside here today and provide the public with excellent connectivity to the Razorback Greenway.

Walter P Moore brings the experience of engineering forward-thinking projects of this size and scope. Together with Bentonville-based CEI Engineering Associates, their teams will ensure the work is executed efficiently and stays true to Walmart’s Every Day Low Cost culture.

As you may have seen, initial demolition is underway, and we’ve begun work on utilities. This project will continue in phases and we’ll provide updates along the way. Stay tuned – more exciting things are planned.