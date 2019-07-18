Walmart and Sam’s Club Set Standard for Providing Accessible Prescription Labels Across U.S.

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 18, 2019 — Walmart and Sam’s Club are deeply committed to accessibility and medication safety for their blind, visually impaired and print-impaired pharmacy patients. To enhance their commitment, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies provide En-Vision America’s ScripTalk audible (i.e. “talking”) prescription labels at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies across the United States.

Since 2012, Walmart and Sam’s Club have equipped almost 1,200 of their pharmacies to provide ScripTalk audible prescription labels at a patient’s request. More than 750 pharmacies have been equipped in just the past three years with 25 additional Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies (on average) set up to provide ScripTalk labels each month.

“The American Council of the Blind is excited Walmart and Sam’s Club are showing their dedication to the safety and accessibility for the visually impaired through ScripTalk availability, setting an important standard in accessibility in healthcare. Our relationship with Walmart has flourished over the years, and we look forward to continued growth,” says Eric Bridges, Executive Director of the America Council of the Blind.

Walmart and Sam’s Club equips a pharmacy to provide ScripTalk upon a single patient’s request for audible prescription labels. Once a pharmacy is equipped, usually within 7-10 days, the pharmacy provides ScripTalk labels to patients requesting them at no charge and without lengthy delays.

“The ScripTalk system is important to providing convenient and safe healthcare for our customers,” said JoAnn Stevens, Senior Director of Health & Wellness Compliance at Walmart. “We are proud this technology is available at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the nation, and we look forward to adding more locations as patients ask for this free service at their local Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacy. This service is free and available at all U.S. locations upon request.”

The ScripTalk labeling system, the industry leader in audible prescription labels, was developed by En-Vision America. To provide ScripTalk labels to their patients, the pharmacy places a RFID label on the bottom of a patient’s prescription bottle. The patient then places the bottle on a small, battery operated device called a ScripTalk Station, which is provided at no charge to the patient. The ScripTalk Station reads the prescription information out loud to the patient, including patient name, prescription number, drug name, dosage, use instructions, warnings, educational leaflets, and pharmacy information.

“We already have almost 1,200 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs offering the ScripTalk system,” says Amanda Tolson, a director of En-Vision America, maker of the ScripTalk system. “Walmart is a leader in disability rights and we’re pleased to grow our partnership to benefit the visually impaired community.”

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind (ACB) was founded in 1961 but many of its state affiliates and local chapters have a history that can be traced back to the 1880s. The ACB Mission is to increase the independence, security, equality of opportunity, and quality of life for all blind and visually impaired people. Additional information can be found by visiting www.acb.org.

About En-Vision America

En-Vision America is a company providing high-tech products aimed at solving problems for individuals with disabilities. The company has spearheaded many innovations relating to labeling including voice-enabled products like i.d. mate, the talking bar code reader, and ScriptAbility, which includes talking prescription labels, Braille, large print, dual language and Controlled Substance Safety Labels (CSSLs). Originally founded by Philip C. and David B. Raistrick in 1996, the cornerstone of the company is based on one single premise: To provide those with disabilities equal access and greater independence through technology. Today, more than 20,000 individuals are using ScripTalk. For additional information, visit www.envisionamerica.com. For media inquiries, contact Jenna Reed at jreed@envisionamerica.com.