Innovation at Home: Walmart’s Plan for a New Home Office

Editor’s Note: Update as of February 11, 2020: Demolition, infrastructure and utility construction has begun as of summer 2019. Within the 18 to 24 months since our first announcement, the support and office buildings will be designed and construction will begin. Our goal is to open in phases between 2020 and 2025. As with any major construction project, timing may change.



May 17, 2019

By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs

When you imagine your dream home, you’re imagining a future.

Would it have an open floor plan? Room to work out? A nice yard with landscaping? Lots of light?

A dream home is about more than just the layout or the amenities. It’s a space that reflects who you are and enables you to become your best self.

We’ve spent the past couple of years imagining what Walmart’s “dream home” might look like. We’ve thought a lot about how we want to work together as our company grows and changes. With our associates and the community in mind, we’ve landed on a design that reflects our values, honors our history and enables our potential.

What do associates care about when it comes to their workplace? They want a space that promotes real connections, creativity and health. This means ample natural light, expanded food offerings, convenient parking, fitness options and a child care facility. They want to work in an office environment that makes them better every day, just as they do the same for the company every day.

Of course, associates have heard leadership say time and again, Walmart is people-led and tech-empowered. For that statement to continue to guide us, we need a modern, connected campus. We expect this will accelerate Walmart’s digital transformation and help attract the next generation of talent with state-of-the-art technology and contemporary conveniences.

When we think about the future, it’s crucial that we also think about how we are going to preserve our planet and resources for the next generation, while promoting well-being for our associates both today and tomorrow. This includes the buildings themselves – solar panels atop parking decks, energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, and regionally sourced building materials, including mass timber construction – in addition to the connected design of the campus as a whole. The new Walmart campus will showcase thousands of trees, shrubs and grasses to provide habitat for wildlife, shade paths and bike trails, and reconnect associates with nature. We’ve been working for years to be a more sustainable company, and we want our new home to reflect that.

Arkansas has been good to us, and there’s nowhere else we’d rather call home. When I imagine the next 60 years, I can’t help but smile at the possibilities. Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart

Walmart has stores and associates all over the world, but our roots are here in Bentonville. We’ve made our home in Northwest Arkansas, and that’s not changing. The new Home Office is one more way we are investing in our community and creating a brighter future.

I’m proud of how the design concepts capture who we are and where we’re going – both as a company and a community. Greg Penner, Chairman of the Walmart Board of Directors

Yes, everyone is excited about a new design with more natural light. But the new campus is about more than aesthetics. It's about designing a place where associates are inspired to do their best work, together. It’s about delivering creative, innovative and inspired solutions for our customers, every day. And it’s about our associates feeling at home here, regardless of where they’re from.

Welcome to the New Walmart Home Office

The campus will be built with the following concepts in mind:

A Connected Campus for an Exciting Associate Experience

Smart and Sustainable

True to Walmart’s Roots and the Community

