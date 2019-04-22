Walmart and Sam’s Club’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Aims to Achieve Big Impact Toward Hunger Relief

Campaign aims to help Feeding America secure 1 billion meals for local food banks

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 22, 2019 – In communities across the U.S., one in eight Americans, or nearly 40 million people, struggles with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To raise awareness and combat the issue, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Feeding America® and member food banks are kicking off their sixth annual nationwide “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” (FHSC) campaign, which will run from April 22 to May 20.

In partnership with Feeding America and 18 large supplier partners, Walmart and Sam’s Club invite their 150 million weekly shoppers to help achieve Feeding America’s ambitious goal of securing 1 billion meals with easy ways to participate – purchasing a participating item in-store or online, a donation in one of the stores or clubs or donating on Feeding America’s website.

With 749 million meals achieved over the last five years, Walmart and Sam’s Club’s customers and members can help Feeding America achieve its 1 billion cumulative meals goal in three easy ways. They can track the number of meals donated by visiting walmart.com/fighthunger.

For every participating product purchased at U.S. Walmart stores, Sam’s Club, on walmart.com or samsclub.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits.

Donate money to your local Feeding America member food bank at participating Walmart stores or Sam’s Clubs in the U.S.

Donate at feedingamerica.org/Walmart

Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation to Feeding America and member food banks. A purchase of one of the 267 participating items helps secure the equivalent of one meal. Each Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with at least one of Feeding America’s local food banks, and the 18 participating suppliers represent some of the nation’s leading food companies. Some of the participating products customers and members can buy include Bush’s Original Baked Beans, Pace Chunky Salsa, Clif Bar Chocolate Chip Energy Bars, Hidden Valley Original Ranch Salad Dressing and Topping, Gold Peak Sweet Tea, Birdseye Broccoli Florets, Bubbly Lime Sparkling Water, Nature Valley Crunchy Variety Back, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Breakfast Cereal, Great Value Bowties Pasta, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Breakfast Cereal, Cheez-It Baked Original Snack Crackers, Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice: Spanish Style, McCormick Original Taco Seasoning, Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juice, Post Oreo O’s Breakfast Cereal, Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee, Jif Creamy Peanut Butter and Knorr Cheddar Broccoli Pasta Side Dish, and exclusively at Sam’s Club, Nature Nate’s Raw Honey.

As we go into our sixth year of the 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign, it’s exciting to approach the 1 billion mark in terms of charitable meals secured by Feeding America over the life of the program. Food insecurity continues to affect communities across the United States. Working with Feeding America, our customers, members, associates and suppliers, Walmart and Sam’s Club aim to be part of the solution. Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart

“The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 member food banks serves people in every single county in the United States. Food banks are not just providing food to our neighbors in need, they are providing nourishment, hope, and dignity. We are tremendously grateful to Walmart, Sam’s Clubs and the 18 dedicated campaign suppliers for coming together through ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ to help people who struggle to put food on their tables and for providing everyone the opportunity to give back,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

To learn more about the campaign visit walmart.com/fighthunger.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.