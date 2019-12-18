Newsroom

Ugly Sweater Pop-tarts and Sugar Cookie Cookies on table
Business
Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts: How Did We Get Here? A Decades-Old Trend Appears in Unexpected Places
By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs

If you’re of a certain age, you probably have childhood memories of an adult in your life (perhaps a grandmother or your fourth-grade teacher) wearing a holiday sweater. These knit sweaters, worn in earnest, often involved a pom-pom or applique, and they were almost always hideous.…
December 18, 2019
View
Walmart Mural in Compton
Community
Walmart is Searching for Local Artists to Draw on Their Community Spirit
Dec. 17, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate AffairsArt has the power to change your perspective and even your mood. And, the right piece of art can help to bring a community together. Across America, murals on prominent buildings give hometowns a sense of personality and identity. These paintings create a shared experience where neighborhoods,…
December 17, 2019
Walmart exterior front - STOCK
Business
Store Remodel Teams are Building New Career Paths for Hundreds of Associates
Dec. 17, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs If you’ve ever gone through a remodel in your home or office, you know how frustrating and time-consuming it can be. The Walmart real estate team knows how disruptive store construction is for customers, so they’ve created an unexpected career path for associates – remodeling stores full…
December 17, 2019
Contact Media Relations

Are you a member of the media? Media Relations is unable to respond to inquiries that are not from working journalists.
For customer comments, please email Customer Service or call 1-800-WALMART (1-800-925-6278)

For media and journalists

Follow us for the latest news
@Walmart Inc.
Wreaths across America 2019 row of trucks
Community
Walmart Drivers Remember the Fallen and Honor U.S. Veterans with Wreaths Across America
Dec. 13, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs There are only two days of the year visitors can’t tour Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia: Wreaths-in and wreaths-out. The wreath-laying ceremony, or “wreaths-in,” is held on Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 14. It involves laying wreaths in front of the headstones of fallen…
December 13, 2019
Walmart Nuro AV Car
Innovation
Walmart to Test-Drive Autonomous Grocery Deliveries with Nuro
Dec. 10, 2019 By Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations for Walmart U.S. Today, we’re announcing a new pilot with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro. Nuro’s vision of using robotics to improve lives runs parallel with Walmart’s mission of helping customers live better. Through the Houston-based pilot, Walmart aims to develop, refine and continue learning…
December 10, 2019
Structurlam mass timber interior vertical look
Business
Modern Home Office Building Materials to Reflect the Natural Beauty of Arkansas
Dec. 9, 2019 By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs The New Home Office will be built with a thoroughly modern and innovative material… wood. When thinking of modern construction materials, wood might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But mass timber is different. Designed with precision specifications and engineered…
December 9, 2019

Upcoming Events

View All Events
JudithMcKenna_India _Dec9_2019
Business
Walmart Empowers MSMEs to Accelerate Growth and Access New Markets
NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 9, 2019 – Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) today announced the creation of the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program (Walmart Vriddhi) to train and prepare 50,000 Indian small businesses to “Make in India” for global supply chains. Walmart Vriddhi will actively work with India’s micro-, small- and medium-size enterprises…
December 9, 2019
Bentonville Bike Trails
Community
Laying Groundwork for Growth: Walmart Donating Land for New Green Space in Bentonville
December 6, 2019 By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs The holidays are a time for giving, so it’s appropriate to share Walmart’s latest gift to the people of its hometown. Walmart is donating 75 acres of land to be developed into a park at the intersection of SW 8th and I Streets in Bentonville, Ark. When combined with a…
December 6, 2019
Heather and Anne Marie standing in front of Ryan's World toys
Business
Making Sense of Santa’s Workshop: Toy VP Anne Marie Kehoe Talks Robots, Ride-ons and Ryan’s World
Dec. 4, 2019 By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs For customers shopping for kids this holiday season, it can be hard to know where to start. From Legos to LOLs, and Elsa to Rey, the cast of characters can be downright dizzying. And with new influencers and vloggers (like Ryan Kaji, whose unboxing channel “Ryan’s World” has become a…
December 4, 2019
Did you know?
Around the world, over 2.2 million people work for Walmart. In the U.S., where about 90% of the population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store or Sam’s Club, we’re a source for advancement, providing a variety of opportunities for people of every background. Case in point: 75% of our store management teams started as hourly associates, and last year, we promoted more than 215,000 people to jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.
More About Careers
Walmart Associate Challenge Winners
Community
Walmart Associates Share How They Bring Light and Hope to their Communities
Dec. 3, 2019 By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs This past summer, Walmart partnered with actress and advocate Jennifer Garner to issue a challenge to Walmart associates: You’re already doing awesome things in your communities – now showcase those awesome things on social media.Every day, Walmart associates make a difference for…
December 3, 2019
View All News & Press
Next Page