Around the world, over 2.2 million people work for Walmart. In the U.S., where about 90% of the population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store or Sam’s Club, we’re a source for advancement, providing a variety of opportunities for people of every background. Case in point: 75% of our store management teams started as hourly associates, and last year, we promoted more than 215,000 people to jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.