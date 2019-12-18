Newsroom
By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs
If you’re of a certain age, you probably have childhood memories of an adult in your life (perhaps a grandmother or your fourth-grade teacher) wearing a holiday sweater. These knit sweaters, worn in earnest, often involved a pom-pom or applique, and they were almost always hideous.…
If you’re of a certain age, you probably have childhood memories of an adult in your life (perhaps a grandmother or your fourth-grade teacher) wearing a holiday sweater. These knit sweaters, worn in earnest, often involved a pom-pom or applique, and they were almost always hideous.…
Dec. 17, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate AffairsArt has the power to change your perspective and even your mood. And, the right piece of art can help to bring a community together. Across America, murals on prominent buildings give hometowns a sense of personality and identity. These paintings create a shared experience where neighborhoods,…
Dec. 17, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs If you’ve ever gone through a remodel in your home or office, you know how frustrating and time-consuming it can be. The Walmart real estate team knows how disruptive store construction is for customers, so they’ve created an unexpected career path for associates – remodeling stores full…
Contact Media Relations
Are you a member of the media? Media Relations is unable to respond to inquiries that are not from working journalists.
For customer comments, please email Customer Service or call 1-800-WALMART (1-800-925-6278)
For media and journalists
-
Call 1-800-331-0085 from 8am to 5:30pm Central, Monday-Friday
-
Dec. 13, 2019 By Matt Smith, Walmart Corporate Affairs There are only two days of the year visitors can’t tour Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia: Wreaths-in and wreaths-out. The wreath-laying ceremony, or “wreaths-in,” is held on Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 14. It involves laying wreaths in front of the headstones of fallen…
Dec. 10, 2019 By Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations for Walmart U.S. Today, we’re announcing a new pilot with autonomous vehicle company, Nuro. Nuro’s vision of using robotics to improve lives runs parallel with Walmart’s mission of helping customers live better. Through the Houston-based pilot, Walmart aims to develop, refine and continue learning…
Dec. 9, 2019 By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs The New Home Office will be built with a thoroughly modern and innovative material… wood. When thinking of modern construction materials, wood might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But mass timber is different. Designed with precision specifications and engineered…
Upcoming Events
-
February 18, 2020US/Central
-
February 18, 2020US/Eastern
-
May 19, 2020US/Central
-
August 18, 2020US/Central
-
November 17, 2020US/Central
NEW DELHI, India, Dec. 9, 2019 – Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) today announced the creation of the Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program (Walmart Vriddhi) to train and prepare 50,000 Indian small businesses to “Make in India” for global supply chains. Walmart Vriddhi will actively work with India’s micro-, small- and medium-size enterprises…
December 6, 2019 By Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs The holidays are a time for giving, so it’s appropriate to share Walmart’s latest gift to the people of its hometown. Walmart is donating 75 acres of land to be developed into a park at the intersection of SW 8th and I Streets in Bentonville, Ark. When combined with a…
Dec. 4, 2019 By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs For customers shopping for kids this holiday season, it can be hard to know where to start. From Legos to LOLs, and Elsa to Rey, the cast of characters can be downright dizzying. And with new influencers and vloggers (like Ryan Kaji, whose unboxing channel “Ryan’s World” has become a…
Around the world, over 2.2 million people work for Walmart. In the U.S., where about 90% of the population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store or Sam’s Club, we’re a source for advancement, providing a variety of opportunities for people of every background. Case in point: 75% of our store management teams started as hourly associates, and last year, we promoted more than 215,000 people to jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.
Dec. 3, 2019 By Elizabeth Walker, Walmart Corporate Affairs This past summer, Walmart partnered with actress and advocate Jennifer Garner to issue a challenge to Walmart associates: You’re already doing awesome things in your communities – now showcase those awesome things on social media.Every day, Walmart associates make a difference for…
- Latest Media
- Latest Photos
- Latest Videos
Sort By:
Latest Media
Latest Photos