 
 
Logout
Logout
Home
News
Events
2022 UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc. speaks at the 2020 Investment Community Meeting

2022 UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

March 10, 2022 | 12:00 p.m. US/Eastern
20220310T170054
20220310T180035
checkReplay
Watch the Replay
Watch Live

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, March 10. A discussion with Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live here beginning at 12:00 p.m. EST.

A transcript of this session is available here.

The presentation materials are found here.

#f2f2f2
Stock pricing delayed by 20 minutes.
© 2026 Walmart Inc. All Rights Reserved.