2022 Q&A Session with the Investment Community
2022 Q&A Session with the Investment Community

June 3, 2022 | 12:30 p.m. US/Central
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will host a Question-and-Answer session with the investment community. The session will be led by Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon and will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. CDT.

A transcript of the event is available here.

