2022 Open Call Executive Session

June 28, 2022 | 2:30 p.m. US/Central
Watch the Replay
Watch Live

Join a special Open Call session featuring the following Walmart and Sam’s Club executives:

  • Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc.
  • John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart U.S.
  • Kath McLay, President and CEO, Sam’s Club
  • Andrea Albright, EVP of Global Sourcing, Walmart International
  • Charles Redfield, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.
  • Megan Crozier, EVP of Merchandising, Sam’s Club

Special guests will also be announced.
The session will be hosted by Tony Waller, VP, Constituent Relations and Racial Equity.

Join the livestream here.

