2022 Discussion on Responsible Sourcing

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will host a discussion with Kristen Albertson, vice president, global responsible sourcing, and Karrie Denniston, senior director, Walmart.org, on Thursday, Oct. 27. It will be webcast live and will begin at 9 a.m. CST.
