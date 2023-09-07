 
 
2022 Discussion on Responsible Sourcing
2022 Discussion on Responsible Sourcing

Oct. 27, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. US/Central
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will host a discussion with Kristen Albertson, vice president, global responsible sourcing, and Karrie Denniston, senior director, Walmart.org, on Thursday, Oct. 27. It will be webcast live and will begin at 9 a.m. CST.

Watch the replay here.

A transcript of this session is available here.

