2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live here and will begin at 11 a.m. EST.
A transcript of this session will be made available here.
The presentation materials are found here.
