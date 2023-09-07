 
 
2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Walmart Inc. speaks at the 2020 Investment Community Meeting

2021 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

Dec. 2, 2021 | 11:00 a.m. US/Eastern
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Thursday, Dec. 2. A discussion with Brett Biggs, Walmart Inc. executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be webcast live here and will begin at 11 a.m. EST.

A transcript of this session will be made available here.

The presentation materials are found here.

