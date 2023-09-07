 
 
FY2015 Q4 Earnings Release
FY2015 Q4 Earnings Release

Feb. 19, 2015 | 7:30 a.m. US/Central
The schedule for the 2015 Q4 earnings announcement has been adjusted slightly this quarter. The earnings press release, pre-recorded management call and related materials will be available at approximately 7:30 a.m. CST today, Feb. 19, 2015. 

To access the quarterly earnings call:
In the United States and Canada, dial 877-523-5612access code: 9256278 (W-A-L-M-A-R-T), followed by the pound (#) sign. All other callers dial 1-201-689-8483, access code: 9256278 (W-A-L-M-A-R-T), followed by the pound (#) sign.

Go to Quarterly Results for more details and previously released results.

