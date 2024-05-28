Walmart Supports Northwest Arkansas Community Following Severe Storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 28, 2024 — Walmart Inc., in partnership with the Walmart Foundation, is taking steps to aid its hometown following severe storms and tornadoes that left many across Northwest Arkansas with damage to their homes and without electricity. Together, they are making a commitment of up to $2 million to support immediate relief in the early days following the storm.
“In these early days, we want to support the immediate needs of the community,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We will continue to be here for those who have been impacted, including our associates and neighbors for the long term.”
The commitment includes an initial $1 million from Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation for donations of food, water, products and grants to organizations providing relief. The company has moved quickly to donate truckloads of food, water and essential supplies to relief organizations, including the local Red Cross and Rogers High School coordination center. Teams continue to coordinate with local nonprofits on immediate needs for food, water, clothing and household items.
Walmart is also working with nonprofits and suppliers to offer additional resources, such as free meals, WiFi hotspot and charging stations, mobile laundry and shower services to the community. Walmart and Tyson have already provided more than 3,000 hot meals and have continued cooking for the community today.
With so many Northwest Arkansans impacted, Walmart associates have been looking for ways to give back to the community they love and call home. To maximize associate contributions, Walmart’s commitment also includes an associate match campaign, empowering Walmart and Sam’s Club associates by matching their donations up to $1 million to organizations supporting recovery and/or impacted by the storms and providing volunteer opportunities in the region through their Spark Good associate giving and volunteerism programs.
For more information about the services available today and tomorrow, see below.
Meals
Operation BBQ Relief serving meals
WHEN: Wednesday, May 29, 12 p.m. CT & 4 p.m. CT, until supplies last
WHERE: Rogers Police Station, 1901 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72758
Walmart and Tyson serving meals
WHEN: Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. CT
WHERE: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3654, 808 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756
WiFi & Charging
Walmart.org WiFi hotspot and charging station available for people to connect to internet and charge devices
WHEN: Starting Monday, May 27 until further notice
WHERE:
- Walmart Neighborhood Market #3654, 808 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756
- Orchards Park, Southeast corner of intersection of NE J St and John DeShields Blvd
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.