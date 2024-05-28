Walmart Supports Northwest Arkansas Community Following Severe Storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark., May 28, 2024 — Walmart Inc., in partnership with the Walmart Foundation, is taking steps to aid its hometown following severe storms and tornadoes that left many across Northwest Arkansas with damage to their homes and without electricity. Together, they are making a commitment of up to $2 million to support immediate relief in the early days following the storm.

“In these early days, we want to support the immediate needs of the community,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs for Walmart Inc. “We will continue to be here for those who have been impacted, including our associates and neighbors for the long term.”

The commitment includes an initial $1 million from Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation for donations of food, water, products and grants to organizations providing relief. The company has moved quickly to donate truckloads of food, water and essential supplies to relief organizations, including the local Red Cross and Rogers High School coordination center. Teams continue to coordinate with local nonprofits on immediate needs for food, water, clothing and household items.

Walmart is also working with nonprofits and suppliers to offer additional resources, such as free meals, WiFi hotspot and charging stations, mobile laundry and shower services to the community. Walmart and Tyson have already provided more than 3,000 hot meals and have continued cooking for the community today.