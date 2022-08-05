Walmart Announces Acquisition of Volt Systems to Fortify Store Insights and Decisioning

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 5, 2022 — Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. The application delivers current store-level data, actionable analytics, and shelf intelligence for suppliers to plan, forecast, and optimize product assortment. As a result, customers receive a more seamless omni-shopping experience, with reduced friction due to out-of-stocks. The deal affirms Walmart’s continued investment in technology and innovation that enables us to better anticipate customer demand. We are acquiring Volt Systems outright, including the company, talent, technology, and customer agreements.

